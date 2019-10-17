NALCO shares slump 4 pc on coal shortage

Shares of NALCO lost over 4 percent on Thursday after the company said coal shortages have severely impacted its aluminum production. Shares of the state-owned firm shed 4.08 percent to trade at Rs 39.95 apiece on the BSE.

"Short supply of coal has severely impacted Aluminium production of NALCO and also the cost of power, as the power purchased from the grid is costly as compared to the power produced by NALCO at its CPP," the PSU said in a statement.

