SenRa and McWane Partner to Enable Smart Water Metering in India

SenRa, a PAN India LoRaWAN® network service provider, and McWane India Pvt Ltd (MIPL), one of the world's most important suppliers of waterworks and monitoring products announce their strategic partnership today, aimed at deploying LoRaWAN® enabled Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) technologies in India. The two companies have already started preparing for an initial deployment of 25,000 meters in India.

Both the companies will be bringing together their respective strengths in IoT, LoRaWAN® and the water industry to accelerate the growth of IoT connectivity in India. Water wastage figures in New Delhi, Chennai and Mumbai stand at 26%, 20%, and 18% respectively. Some of the key factors to this crisis are related to increased water consumption and wastage in urban areas, industrial growth, water cycle imbalances, and lack of technology. SenRa's commercial grade LoRaWAN® network will power McWane's AquaMesh (https://aquamesh.mcwaneindia.com/) IoT-enabled products & solutions to solve the critical water issues faced by cities across India.

"India's IoT movement has now shifted from proof of concepts and trials to large-scale commercial deployments," says Ali Hosseini, CEO of SenRa. "We are so excited to be supporting the deployment of the largest LoRaWAN® smart water metering project in India to date. This is just the beginning of a much larger deployment strategy which this partnership has planned. We could not be any happier with this partnership and are excited about the positive impact smart technologies such as LoRaWAN® will have on the overall state of India's water crisis."

"McWane is looking for LoRaWAN® solutions from SenRa for not just the Water Metering Industry, but also for Smart Control Valve and other Water Management solutions that needs to be monitored remotely," says Prakash Jonnalagadda, CEO of McWane. "McWane India has plans to take the IoT enabled Smart Water Management solutions to other Asian markets in the next 5 years."

About SenRa

SenRa, a contributing member of the LoRa Alliance®, is a PAN India Low Power Wide Area Network Provider (LPWAN), specifically LoRaWAN®, for the Internet of Things (IoT) and Machine to Machine (M2M) solutions and applications. SenRa is currently deploying LPWANs throughout India for projects which require secure, reliable, long distance communication at low cost. SenRa is working with global partners to deploy smart solutions such as water metering, smart agriculture, smart lighting, logistics and gas meter. For additional information, visit https://senraco.com/.

About McWane

McWane, Inc. is one of the world's largest manufacturers of iron water works and plumbing products and one of America's largest privately-owned companies. McWane, with more than 100 years of history in the Water Infrastructure Management Industry, manufactures a host of different products including Valves, Water Meters, Ductile Iron pipe and fittings, cast iron soil pipe and fittings, heavy duty couplings, utility poles, network switches and monitoring equipment, and related products. For additional information, visit https://www.mcwane.com/.

About the LoRaWAN Standard

The LoRaWAN® standard is a Low Power Wide Area Networking (LPWAN) protocol designed to wirelessly connect battery operated 'things' to the internet in regional, national or global networks to deliver actionable data and improve efficiencies. It targets key Internet of Things (IoT) requirements such as bi-directional communication, end-to-end security, mobility and localization services.

