A K Saxena assumes charge as RINL director of operations

State-run special steel maker RINL on Thursday announced the appointment of A K Saxena as the company's director of operations, with immediate effect. Prior to this, Saxena was the chief general manager of Mills at Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) IISCO plant in Burnpur, West Bengal.

"Saxena has taken charge as the director (operations) of RINL-Visakhapatnam Steel Plant from today (Thursday)," Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd (RINL) said in a statement. Saxena who is a B Tech graduate from Institute of Technology, Banaras Hindu University, started his career at SAIL in 1986.

He has worked for various assignments in SAIL and has over 33 years of experience.

