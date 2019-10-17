Pennar Industries Bags Orders Worth INR 304 Crore

Pennar Industries Limited, a leading value-added engineering products and solutions company today announced that it has bagged orders worth INR 304 crore across its business verticals during the month of September 2019.

The Pre-engineered Building division received orders for construction of warehouses and factory buildings from Wipro Personal Care, Phoenix IVY, Specialised Anila Foods and SS Developers. The order book position for Pre-engineered buildings business unit stands at INR 430 Crores.

The Railways vertical received orders from the Integrated Coach Factory, Tube Investments, Universal Engineering and Rites. Order book position for the Railways business unit is at INR 250 Crores.

The Steel Business vertical has received orders from Thermax, Sterling LGB, IFB and Toshiba.

The Industrial Components vertical received orders from Emerson, Endurance, Tecumseh, Bailey and BEML.

The Tubes vertical has received orders from ALF Engineering, GI Auto, Patton International TTP Technologies, VE Commercial Vehicles and Thermax.

The Enviro division received new orders from JSW Steel, Aurobindo Pharma CINDA Engineering & Construction and for a demineralization Plant, potable water package and wastewater treatment.

About Pennar Industries Limited:

Pennar Industries (NSE: PENIND)(BSE: 513228) is India's leading value-added engineering products and solutions company. The Company has a strong presence across growth sectors in India through business units Railways, Tubes, Industrial Components, Steel Products, PEB, Enviro and its subsidiary companies, Pennar Global Inc. and Enertech Pennar Defense and Engineering Systems Pvt. Ltd. Pennar's all the manufacturing units are ISO 9001:2008-certified and the Company has presence across 10 industry verticals. Pennar has over 30 years of rich experience and more than 1,000 precision engineered products, 2,500 tools and dies, over 600 customers and Eight manufacturing plants located at Patancheru, Sadashivpet, lsnapur, Velchal, and Mallapur near Hyderabad, Chennai in Tamil Nadu and Tarapur in Maharashtra. For more information, please visit www.pennarindia.com

DISCLAIMER:

This release contains statements that contain "forward looking statements" including, but without limitation, statements relating to the implementation of strategic initiatives, and other statements relating to Pennar's future business developments and economic performance. While these forward looking statements indicate our assessment and future expectations concerning the development of our business, a number of risks, uncertainties and other unknown factors could cause actual developments and results to differ materially from our expectations. These factors include, but are not limited to, general market, macroeconomic, governmental and regulatory trends, movements in currency exchange and interest rates, competitive pressures, technological developments, changes in the financial conditions of third parties dealing with us, legislative developments, and other key factors that could affect our business and financial performance. Pennar undertakes no obligation to publicly revise any forward-looking statements to reflect future / likely events or circumstances

