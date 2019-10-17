Hyderabad-based Genomelabs launches 'EAT CUP'

City-based Genomelabs Bio Private Limited on Thursday said it planned to set up a manufacturing plant here within next ten months to produce edible cups, touted as an environment-friendly alternative to both plastic and paper cups. Announcing the launch of "EAT CUP", currently being imported, company Executive Director Suresh Raju said they were in the process of setting up their own plant on a nine acre site in Shamirpet here for manufaturing it and have sought necessary permission from the government.

EAT CUP was not only eco-friendly and biodegradable, but also beneficial to diet, he claimed. EAT CUP is made from natural grain products and is completely edible, crunchy and delicious to taste. Rich in fibre, it is also a good dietary supplement... (you can) eat the cup after finishing the beverage, Raju told reporters announcing launch of the product.

As of now EAT CUP was being imported through Europe-based manufacturing partner of Genomelabs, a manufacturer of nutrition, fitness, wellness and lifestyle products, he said. Raju said that once the government gave its approval, the unit will be set up and start production in the next nine to ten months with a capacity of 10 lakh cups per day.

EAT CUP was a step forward in reducing negative ecological impact and massive carbon footprint, he said adding it was suitable for all kinds of hot and cold beverages, soups, desserts and yoghurt and would not get soggy for up to 40 minutes. According to him, even the disposable paper cups were polyethylene-lined, and pose a risk to the environment as they are not biodegradable..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)