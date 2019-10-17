International Development News
Rakesh Misri takes over as Director-Marketing of HPCL

PTI New Delhi
Updated: 17-10-2019 20:08 IST
Rakesh Misri on Thursday took over as the Director-Marketing of Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd (HPCL).

Prior to his appointment as Director-Marketing, Misri was Executive Director-Marketing Coordination in HPCL, a company statement said here.

"A gold medalist in Civil Engineering from REC Srinagar (now NIT Srinagar), Misri has a rich and varied professional exposure of over 36 years in HPCL. He has held various senior level positions in the organization heading the North Zone Retail, Executive Director-Direct Sales, Executive Director-Human Resources, Executive Director-Corporate Strategy and Business Development, and Executive Director-LPG," it said.

COUNTRY : India
