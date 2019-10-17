PVR Q2 net profit jumps 35 pc to Rs 47.88 cr

Multiplex chain operator PVR Ltd on Thursday reported a 34.98 per cent jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 47.88 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2019. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 35.47 crore during the same period of the previous fiscal.

Total income of the firm during the quarter under review went up by 37.04 per cent to Rs 979.4 crore as against Rs 714.65 crore in the July-September quarter last fiscal, PVR said in a regulatory filing. "This quarter also has been very successful from operations perspective with business delivering highest ever footfalls with all other operating parameters witnessing robust growth," a company statement said.

The box office revenues for the quarter were up 32 per cent from Rs 374 crore to Rs 492 crore, it said. "F&B revenues were up 38 per cent from Rs 270 crore to Rs 195 crore. Advertising revenues witnessed robust growth of 16 per cent increasing to Rs 94 crore, up from Rs 81 crore in Q2 last year," it further added.

Commenting on the results PVR Chairman cum Managing Director Ajay Bijli said "Q2 has been a momentous quarter for us as we crossed the 800 screen milestone, making us the only cinema exhibition company in India to reach that goal." PVR currently operates a network of 800 screens spread over 170 properties in 69 cities across the country.

Shares of the company on Thursday settled at Rs 1,839.45 apiece on the BSE, up 1.09 per cent.

