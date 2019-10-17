WNS Q2 net profit up 15.7 pc to USD 28.7 mn

Business process management (BPM) major WNS Holdings on Thursday reported a 15.7 per cent rise in net profit to USD 28.7 million for the second quarter ended September 30, 2019. As per general accounting standards, the company had registered a net profit of USD 24.8 million in the same quarter last year, WNS said in a statement.

The company's revenues increased by 13.6 per cent to USD 226.2 million in the quarter under review, from USD 199.1 million in the year-ago period, it added. "Our financial performance continues to reinforce WNS' differentiated positioning in the BPM space, and our ability to execute. We continue to be confident with the overall health of the BPM marketplace, and WNS' ability to help clients 'co-create' solutions to meet their rapidly evolving business requirements," WNS CEO Keshav Murugesh said.

The company remains focused on the long-term BPM business opportunity and on driving enhanced value for clients, shareholders, employees and the communities, he added. The revenue improvement was broad-based across several key verticals, services, and geographies. Sequentially, revenue strength was driven by healthy growth with both new and existing clients which more than offset unfavourable currency impacts net of hedging, the statement said.

The company added six new clients in the said quarter, and expanded nine existing relationships. Its global headcount stood at 42,602 at the end of September 2019 quarter.

