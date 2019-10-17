Mobile users cannot submit port out requests between Nov 4-10; new MNP regime from Nov 11

Telecom regulator Trai on Thursday said customers will not be able to submit requests for mobile number portability between November 4-10, during the switch-over period to the new and simpler port-out regime which comes into effect from November 11. Under mobile number portability (MNP) subscribers can switch operators without changing their mobile numbers.

Under the new revamped regime, the individual porting request within a particular service area will be completed in two working days; whereas the requests for port out from one circle to another will be completed in five working days, a Telecom regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) official said. The revamped mobile number portability (MNP) or port out rules aim to makes the entire process faster and simpler, cutting the migration process from current seven days.

Trai has also laid out the modalities for the switchover to the new regime, which will come into effect from November 11. "There will be 'no service period' of six days for mobile number portability starting from 18:00:00 hours of 04.11.2019 till 23:59:59 hours of 10.11.2019 for all licensed service area (LSAs)," Trai said in a statement.

The cut-over to the new regulations will be effective from midnight hours of November 11, 2019. "In the current MNP process, mobile subscribers can generate the Unique Porting Code (UPC) and submit their port request to the recipient operator of their choice till 17:59:59 hours of November 4, 2019," Trai said.

The subscriber can attempt the code generation afresh after the migration to the new process starts from November 11. "The mobile subscriber attempting to generate the UPC during 'no service period' will not get any response. In such a situation UPC can be generated on or after November 11, 2019," it said.

