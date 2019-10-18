UFI Filters opens first aftermarket plant in India; commits Euro 10 mn

Italian filtration technology and thermal management major UFI Filters on Friday said it has opened its first aftermarket plant in India at Bahadurgarh, Haryana, where it has committed a total investment of 10 million euros (around Rs 80 crore). The initial planned output of the facility, which is dedicated to manufacturing filters for the aftermarket sector to fulfil growing demand for spare parts in India and abroad, is 6 million filters per year, the company said in a statement.

"The new India operation will make it possible to provide products that are dedicated to the growing demands of the aftermarket sector and will allow the group to grow its business in line with our vision. "We have a committed investment of 10 million euro and will employ around 300 workers at full capacity. Initial production will be to the tune of 6 million filters per year, including cabin filters and air filters for cars and heavy vehicles, as well as dedicated hydraulic filtration spares," UFI Filters India CEO Hridesh Sharma said in a statement.

UFI Filters Group Chairman Giorgio Girondi said the new industrial site, brings the number of the group's industrial sites around the world to a total of 18. "Expansion in South-East Asia, especially India is strategic for us, as there is a huge potential given the high volume of vehicles available in the country, which we intend to address," he added.

Girondi further said major German brands, including the Volkswagen Group and Porsche choose filtering systems 'made in India' by UFI to complement their brand-new vehicles. UFI Filters caters to a wide range of sectors – from automotive, aerospace and marine to specialized industrial and customized hydraulic application.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)