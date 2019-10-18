CSCs can now open Amul Cafe

Common Service Centres that provide digital government services in rural area will be able to open Amul Cafe on their centre to sell ice-creams and other product of the Gujarat-based dairy. CSC e-governance India Limited, which manages over 3.5 lakh Common Service Centres across country, has signed agreement with the Indian dairy giant Amul for opening their product outlet at CSCs, a senior official said on Friday.

"We have signed agreement with Amul to enable village level entrepreneurs open Amul Cafe at their Common Service Centres. The first 100 Amul Cafe at CSCs are proposed to be set-up in Gujarat," CSC E-Governance CEO Dinesh Tyagi told PTI. The VLE will need to keep two freezers, one for ice-creams and second for other dairy products to store Amul dairy products and pay deposit of Rs 25,000.

"The Amul Cafes will be opened in other states gradually. The agreement with Amul is for setting up Amul Cafe all over the country," Tyagi said.

