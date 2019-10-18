The Hero Campus challenge returns to nurture the business leaders of Tomorrow

New Delhi [India] Oct 18 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Hero MotoCorp, the world's largest two-wheeler manufacturer, has announced the fifth edition of the popular The Hero Campus Challenge (THCC). The registration process for this year's edition is now open and has already received over 5000 entries. Registrations will close on November 9, 2019.

One of India's most innovative platforms that channelizes the creativity and business acumen of the country's youth, THCC challenges participants with a series of real-life global industry scenarios and students are required to deliver innovative and practical solutions for the issues. The winning team gets the opportunity to work at Hero MotoCorp, which provides them the hands-on experience of working in a global organization. The Hero Campus Challenge has seen participation from over 40,000 Business and Engineering students over past four years.

"At Hero MotoCorp, it is our constant endeavor to not only provide an engaging and enriching professional ecosystem to our employees but also work towards nurturing India's future business leaders. The Hero Campus Challenge is a key initiative in this direction, which has evolved into a prestigious platform. The growing participation of country's brightest minds from elite education institutes is reflective of the impact it is creating on the professional journey of today's millennials. We are confident that this year's edition will also be challenging yet enriching for all the students. I wish them all the best," said Vijay Sethi, Head - Corporate Social Responsibility, Chief Information Officer and Chief Human Resources Officer, Hero MotoCorp. THCC is open to students pursuing graduation and post-graduation from all IITs, NITs and engineering colleges. Students in first and final-year from two-year MBA/PGDM programs can also submit their entries for participation.

The first round of this year's edition will be an online assessment that will be held November 10, 2019. Teams shortlisted for the second round will have to submit their Idea Elevator Video Pitch by November 17, 2019. The students who make it to Round 3 will have to submit their entries by December 15, 2019, to be shortlisted for the final round. The winning teams from season 4 received the prestigious THCC Winner Trophy and prize money of Rs Two lakh and the runner-up teams received prize money of Rs One lakh along with a trophy in addition to the Pre-Placement Interviews at Hero MotoCorp.

Launched in 2015, The Hero Campus Challenge is a campus-centric, business-solutions oriented competition, which is conducted across the premier management and engineering schools of the country. This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

