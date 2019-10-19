International Development News
HDFC Bank Q2 net profit up 25% at Rs 6,638 crore

PTI New Delhi
Updated: 19-10-2019 18:02 IST
Image Credit: ANI

HDFC Bank on Saturday posted a 24.7 percent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 6,638.03 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2019. It had reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 5,322.41 crore in the corresponding period a year ago, the bank said in a filing to the BSE.

Its consolidated total income increased to Rs 36,130.96 crore in the July-September period, over Rs 30,124.49 crore a year ago. Total balance sheet size as of September 30, 2019 stood at Rs 13,25,072 crore as against Rs 11,69,898 crore a year earlier.

Its total deposits as of September 30, 2019 reported at Rs 1,021,615 crore, an increase of 22.6 percent over September 30, 2018. The bank's distribution network comprised 5,314 banking outlets and 13,514 ATMs across 2,768 cities/towns at the end of September 2019, against 4,825 banking outlets and 13,018 ATMs across 2,718 cities/towns a year ago, the lender said in a statement.

COUNTRY : India
