Emoha Eldercare to expand to Mumbai, Pune by 2020-end

Emoha Eldercare is planning to expand its presence to Mumbai and Pune by the end of next year, a top company official said. The company provides healthcare and convenience services to elders in their own homes.

"We are planning to enter Mumbai and Pune by the end of 2020 as part of our expansion plans in the country. Currently, we are present in Delhi and NCR," Emoha Eldercare Co-Founder and CEO Saumyajit Roy told PTI. This would also lead to adding around 400 employees during this time. Currently, the company has around 80 people on its rolls, he added.

"We don't have an effective support system for elders in our country. We are striving to fulfill that need," Roy said. The company, which has been funded by Lumis Partners, said the envelope of services it provides includes healthcare management at home, convenience, engagement, providing a safety net and help in emergencies.

