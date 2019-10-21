International Development News
Colorix unveiled its Sub Pro-II sublimation printing machine in open house

Colorix, one of the most trusted brands in digital printing, has launched its Sub Pro-II sublimation (Paper Transfer) printing machine during two-day open house show held in the city.

ANI Surat (Gujarat)
Updated: 21-10-2019 14:16 IST
Colorix unveiled Sub Pro-II sublimation printing machine. Image Credit: ANI

Colorix, one of the most trusted brands in digital printing, has launched its Sub Pro-II sublimation (Paper Transfer) printing machine during two-day open house show held in the city. This innovative product was exhibited in front of representatives of leading mills, brands, trading company and textile sector who attended the show.

This Sub Pro-II machine uses lesser amount of print head and gives increased production. Also, it can print 4500 meter in a single day and can work more efficiently compare to four Chinese machines with few worker and cost. "This is a faster sublimation printing machine. We have seen huge surge in demand of digital printing as the world is moving faster towards digital era and we are expecting high demand of digital printing machines in coming years," said Aayush Rathi, Director, Colorix.

This story is provided by News Wire Gujarat. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
