India slams Pak for unilaterally stopping postal mail service between nation

PTI New Delhi
Updated: 21-10-2019 14:46 IST
India on Monday slammed Pakistan for unilaterally stopping postal mail service between the two nations, saying the move was in contravention of international norms. Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said Pakistan resorted to the move without giving any prior notice to India.

"Pakistan's decision is directly in contravention of international postal union norms. But Pakistan is Pakistan," Prasad, who is the Minister for Communications and IT, said on the sidelines of an event here. The minister added that Pakistan "without any prior notice or information has stopped sending postal department's letter to India".

