Reform, Perform, transforms key focus areas for Govt: Ravi Shankar Prasad

Union Minister of Law & Justice, Communications and Electronics & Information Technology, Shri Ravi Shankar Prasad had today unveiled a series of new initiatives by the Ministry of Electronics & Information (MeitY) in the first MeitY Start-up Summit held today at New Delhi.

Speaking on the occasion Shri Ravi Shakar Prasad stressed that there is great maturity of the movement called 'Digital India' today under the visionary leadership of Shri Narendra Modi. He gave the mantra of "Reform, Perform, transforms" as the key focus areas for the Government. In India's journey of transformation, technology is playing a big role. Digital India, Make in India, startup India, Smart cities are all technology-based programs designed to reform. He further articulated the idea of Digital India which is based essentially on 3 premises. It is designed to empower, bridge the gap between digital haves, have-nots and finally, technology must be low cost, developmental and produced in India. For Digital India to be competitive the Government must also be competitive. Towards this, entities such as NIC and STPI have to play a crucial role. Buoyed by concerted efforts over the years Digital India is now having a global resonance with many countries wanting to emulate the model.

Stressing the importance of JAM Trinity he said with 1.24 billion Aadhar cards, 1.2 billion mobile phones are riding its own story of success in digital inclusion.

eNam, e-Visas, Digital payments all have shown tremendous maturity and growth.

Stressing the importance of startups he said that if India has to grow it can't do without startups. He said that steps are being taken up to include startups in the e-procurement portal of GoI.

Shir Ravi Shankar Prasad stressed the need for empowering common women of India for a successful digital inclusion process. Common Service Centres are already doing a great job of empowering women. Praising the women entrepreneurs he said that today's awards are a celebration of their contribution to further technology. The list of women awardees in six thematic areas of technology empowerment is attached.

In an effort to percolate the vision of Digital India to reach tier 2, 3 4 and mofussil towns of India 200 BPOs are now operating across India. Imphal, Patna, Malda, Bareilly, Jalgaon Ghaziabad are some of the places where these centers have been opened.

To strengthen the digital infrastructure in villages 1.25 Lakh Gram Panchayats have been connected by optical fiber. Today there are 1 Lakh digital villages with wifi connectivity and CSCs. He exhorted MeitY to come out with digital cataloging of indigenous products with special emphasis on products developed by rural artisans.

To conclude he said India must become a huge centre of software products and a hub for intellectual property. By harnessing the power of technology nobody can stop India from being a superpower.

On TIDE scheme he said that it had made some remarkable achievements in the promotion of startups in the country and now with TIDE 2.0 more avenues would open up for startups.

Earlier in the day, Shri Prasad awarded the selected fintechs and Banks in promotion of the digital landscape in the country and also awarded outstanding women tech entrepreneurs.

Also, leading technology leaders and Secretary MeitY in the 3-panel discussions stressed the need for greater government-academia-industry partnership to take forward deep tech entrepreneurship for the socio-economic growth of the country. All were of the unanimous view that the various public platforms created under the Digital India programme have created opportunities for India to be the technology leader for low-cost solutions.

(With Inputs from PIB)