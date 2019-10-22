Mary Henry appointed new Principal in Jasmax Auckland Studio

Jasmax is pleased to announce the appointment of architect Mary Henry to Principal in the Auckland Studio. Jasmax CEO, Sjoerd Post, says Mary's appointment signals the practice's continued commitment to design excellence:

"Mary has proved herself a forward-thinking designer and highly capable leader who has gained respect from all those who work with her. She has a passion for getting things right and continues to extend this rigor to leading her teams to deliver the highest quality design outcomes."

Mary has been an Associate Principal with Jasmax since 2013 after she returned from working in Sao Paulo at Arquitetura Gui Mattos.

She has held a leadership role in the education team at Jasmax and has delivered a number of capital works projects and spatial framework plans for AUT, the University of Canterbury and the University of Waikato. Most recently, Mary oversaw the completion of the award-winning, innovative and sustainably-designed $56m AUT Mana Hauora building; the first major development on AUT's South Auckland Campus. Mary won the Emerging Designer Award at Best Awards in 2017 for her work as a project architect on the building. She was also a finalist for an Architecture and Women Award for Leadership in the same year.

Mary specializes in the front-end design and delivery of projects and believes in delivering solutions that are refined and functional. She excels in working collaboratively with her clients and consultant team to deliver the most innovative, effective solutions.

Mary will return in her new capacity as Principal in late October. She will return to her leadership role in Jasmax's education sector, an area she is particularly passionate about.

The appointment has been made while Mary is on maternity leave. Sjoerd Post says, "Jasmax are founding partners of the Diversity Agenda and believe that becoming a parent should not present a barrier to career progression. I look forward to welcoming Mary back to the office in her new capacity as Principal."