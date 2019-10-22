Benelli launches Imperiale 400 bike priced at Rs 1.69 lakh

Italian superbike manufacturer Benelli on Tuesday launched its classic model Imperiale 400 in India priced at Rs 1.69 lakh (ex-showroom). The bike is powered by a 374cc air-cooled BSIV engine capable of delivering a maximum power of 21PS at 5500rpm, the company said in a statement.

"We are betting big on the segment, with the launch of the Imperiale 400 and are confident of capturing a significant market share with a number of dealership launches set to take place, to ensure that our services and the Imperiale 400 is within reach for every rider out there," Benelli India Managing Director Vikas Jhabakh said. He further said the series of new introductions by the company in the last two months in the Indian market is a reflection of Benelli's commitment to India.

Customers can book the Benelli Imperiale 400 with a down payment of Rs 4,000, by visiting the company's -- website india.benelli.com or by visiting the nearest Benelli India dealership, the company said. Apart from offering three-year unlimited kilometer warranty as standard, the company said Imperiale 400 is introduced with complimentary service for the first 2-years.

It has also also introduced an annual maintenance contract for the Imperiale 400 for hassle free customer experience, which can be availed after the completion of the first 2-years.

