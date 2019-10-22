SA Airways to operate amended flight schedule

South African Airways (SAA) may operate an amended flight schedule following a decision to recall some of its aircraft to undertake compliance verification, in line with the South African Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA) requirements.

"The decision to recall the aircraft follows an oversight inspection conducted by SACAA at SAA's maintenance subsidiary, South African Airways Technical (SAAT)," SAA said in a statement on Tuesday.

The inspection conducted by SACAA is in accordance with its regulations and a necessary exercise to ensure compliance and safety.

Some of the flights will operate later than usual and SAA has implemented its contingency plans to ensure business continuity.

"Whilst there were only four domestic flight cancellations, SAA took steps to combine flights and deploy bigger aircraft to accommodate affected passengers. This has significantly reduced the impact of the inconvenience on the customers," SAA said.

SAA has apologized for the inconvenience caused to its customers and passengers. The airline will continue to update the situation on an ongoing basis.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)