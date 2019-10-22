Canon UVgel 460 ink achieves Gold certification from UL Environment

The flexible Canon UVgel 460 ink launched with the new Colorado 1650 roll-to-roll printer (bit.ly/35Vwi6m) in May 2019 has achieved the highest level of UL GREENGUARD Gold certification from UL Environment, a worldwide leading safety and certification company.

The accreditation proves that prints from the Colorado 1650 meet the world's most stringent standards for low volatile organic compounds (VOC) emissions without restrictions. This makes applications printed with Canon UVgel 460 ink perfectly safe for use in indoor spaces, such as in schools and healthcare facilities, where people, particularly children, and sensitive adults, spend extended periods of time.

The flexible link can be stretched by 85%, ideal for self-adhesive vinyl and polyester textiles. It's an important factor for installations where the print needs to be folded, wrapped or bent. For example, for indoor applications like framed canvasses, soft signage, front- and back-lit graphics, surface décor applications such as flexible wall coverings, and outdoor applications including vehicle graphics.

The Canon UVgel 356 ink for the Colorado 1640 model achieved the GREENGUARD Gold accreditation in 2017, so both products in the Colorado family now have the same independent endorsements for environmental performance. UVgel technology also carries other trusted certifications from AgBB, ASTM Type II, Certificat A+ and Centexbel.

Somesh Adukia, Regional Sales Office Director, Canon Central and North Africa (CCNA) comments: "The reaction to the Colorado 1650 printer in the first few months since its launch has been phenomenal. Our customers and Accredited Partners especially love the FLXfinish feature, which gives them the option to switch between gloss and matte output at the push of a button. This opens up brilliant opportunities for premium indoor POS graphics and beautiful décor applications, making environmental accreditation essential. With this new certification, our customers and partners can confidently promote the Colorado 1650's capabilities, knowing that the prints are absolutely safe for all indoor spaces."

