International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Investor Cat Rock: Prosus offer 'dramatically undervalues' Just Eat

Reuters Washington DC
Updated: 22-10-2019 17:39 IST
Investor Cat Rock: Prosus offer 'dramatically undervalues' Just Eat

Image Credit: Wikipedia

Investor Cat Rock Capital said Prosus' 710 pence-a-share offer "dramatically undervalued" Just Eat, and offered none of the potential upsides for shareholders of the agreed merger between Just Eat and Takeaway.com.

"Based on historical transaction precedents and market multiples, Prosus should pay at least 5.0x Just Eat's fiscal year 2020 revenue, again attributing no value to Just Eat's valuable stake in iFood," Cat Rock said. "This multiple would translate to an all-cash offer of at least 925p per share."

Cat Rock owns about 3% of Just Eat and also owns shares in Takeaway.com.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

READ MORE ON : Just Eat shareholders
COUNTRY : United States
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019