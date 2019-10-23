New Corporate Identity and Global Website for K2 Showcasing Full Suite of Exceptional Global Mobility Services

K2 Corporate Mobility, an independent global mobility relocation and professional services provider, has launched its new global website and corporate identity to showcase its broader high-quality service offer.

Delivering on the company's exceptional service commitment – Because it's personal – K2 works with companies as an extension of their in-house HR and global mobility teams. They develop bespoke, distraction-free and impartial solutions to best fit each organisation's individual global business and talent management needs.

K2 has taken the service quality it has become renowned for and developed their business model to cover the full suite of services for global relocations and assignments. From origin to destination, they have personalised support packages to cover short-term mobility needs, long-term international assignments, permanent transfers, group moves and domestic assignments. These can include immigration services, relocation management, move management, expense management, fully outsourced assignment management, and strategic advisory services.

K2's development since its creation in 2002 has been rapid, following organic growth driven by client need. Thanks to their success in retaining long-term clients and attracting new ones from a wide variety of industries, K2 has gone from strength to strength – progressively developing and broadening its service offer and global reach.

Now serving over 200 clients in 180 plus countries worldwide, K2's global offices deliver services directly, or through fully accountable oversight of their Global Accredited Partner Programme of vetted service providers.

The new logo, website and broader service offer are part of K2's ongoing strategic development plans. These have seen the expansion of the expert leadership team, client growth, and service and global reach enhancements, including the recent acquisition of HR consultancy, Harbour HR, further broadening K2's service offer in the key areas of immigration and payroll.

The brand refresh which features a new logo and new website come at an important time in K2's growth, Rob McFarland, K2's Group Chief Operating Officer explains:

"Global mobility is a vital part of a business' ability to respond quickly to market demands on a global scale. K2 has a well-regarded reputation for service excellence and always puts the client first, it's a fundamental part of our business philosophy. But, although we're well-known and respected in the sector, and by our loyal long-standing clients, we wanted to ensure our corporate presence was aligned to all that we have to offer.

We're proud of our achievements and the principles and ethos of our work on behalf of our clients and partners and wanted to share more precisely and in greater detail, what that looks like today. We hope you agree that our new "shop window" truly reflects who we are, what we're capable of, how we can help, and our successes.

Alongside planned developments to our online assignment case management platform, Ascent, we're continually seeking to deliver on improvements across our services and business structure to ensure we're consistently delivering to our expected high standards. We want to remain a progressive, agile organisation that is open to continuous improvement, innovation and change."

Nick Plummer, Group Chief Executive and Founder adds:

"Since inception, my vision for K2 has always been to build trust and confidence in our service capability. It's in our DNA to ensure we deliver transparently, with attention to detail, and consistently achieve successful outcomes – all guided by a precise understanding of our clients' expectations and priorities.

I am proud that today we are still delivering on our original promise - providing unparalleled service excellence to our clients who also believe that 'good enough' just won't do.

I'm really pleased with our new corporate presence and I think we now clearly define just what we are capable of, how we go about things, and how we care about delivering an exceptional service to all of our clients."

K2 Marketing Manager, Shelley Jarlett-Hill explains further:

"Fundamental to this brand refresh was the aim to build on the long-standing respected reputation we have. It was important to us to enhance and position the narrative of our personal characteristics of service excellence, something our clients repeatedly compliment us on."

The new website can be found at K2's existing web address – www.k2corporatemobility.com - but features more information about the company's vision, culture and ethos, the main elements of their service offer, and approach to global mobility relocation and professional services. It also features information about their US domestic services and provides useful industry insight and event information.

