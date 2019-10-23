Hong Kong stocks close at 1-week low as political unrest weighs

Hong Kong stocks on Wednesday hit their lowest close in a week as economic headwinds and political unrest in the Asian financial center weighed, despite the government's efforts to re-energize growth. At the close of trade, the Hang Seng index was down 0.8% at 26,566.73 points, its lowest closing level since October 16. The Hang Seng China Enterprises index ended down 0.7%.

The sub-index of the Hang Seng tracking energy shares closed 0.4% lower, the IT sector ended down 1.7%, the financial sector ended 0.3% lower and the property sector lost 0.9%. Massive and violent anti-government protests over the past five months have shaken Hong Kong's reputation and damaged its all important tourism and retail sectors, with many businesses forced to close. The Hong Kong government announced on Tuesday that it would provide HK$2 billion to support the local economy, with a particular focus on its transport, tourism and retail sectors.

"Since the economic situation is worsening quite fast, we rolled out this package to target certain sectors which are hard hit," Paul Chan, a financial secretary, told reporters on Tuesday. Hong Kong's legislature on Wednesday formally withdrew planned legislation that would have allowed extraditions to mainland China, meeting one of five demands of pro-democracy protesters but unlikely to end months of often violent unrest.

A murder suspect whose case was used by the Hong Kong government to push for a controversial extradition bill walked free from jail on Wednesday as the city's authorities squabbled with Taiwan over how to handle a promised voluntary surrender. China's foreign ministry said on Wednesday the Financial Times report on plans for replacing Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam was a political rumour with ulterior motives.

The newspaper earlier reported China is drawing up a plan to replace Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam with an "interim" chief executive. Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was weaker by 0.4%, while Japan's Nikkei index closed up 0.3%. About 1.27 billion Hang Seng index shares were traded. The volume traded in the previous trading session was 1.50 billion.

