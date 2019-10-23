Katriya Group announces setting up of SLG Hospitals in Hy'bad Hyderabad, Oct 23 (PTI): Katriya Group, which is into the hospitality sector, on Wednesday formally announced setting up of Sree Lakshmi Gayatri Hospitals (SLG), at an investment of Rs 250 crore. The capacity of the 550 bed hospital, which started operations four months ago, would be increased to 999 in the next two years, Katriya Group Chairman and Managing Director Dandu Siva Rama Raju said.

SLG Hospitals Executive Director D V S Soma Raju said in the first phase Rs 250 crore has been invested, which includes funding from promoters and bank loans. An additional Rs 100 crore would be invested over the next two years towards expansion to 999 beds.

The 999-bed healthcare facility will be spread over four acres and also have a 120-room hotel, which will be set up in the next six months, keeping the potential of medical tourism in mind. Besides the project will also have a college for nursing and hotel management and a convention centre, he said.

SLG Hospitals CEO Dr A Ram Papa Rao said the hospital offers 42 specialties with modern medical infrastructure and has a staff of 400, including 80 consultant doctors.PTI VVK APR APR APR.

