IRB Infra shares jump 17 pc on stellar Q2 numbers

The scrip of IRB Infrastructure Developers on Wednesday rallied 17 percent after the company reported a 15.7 percent rise in consolidated net profit for the quarter ended September 30, 2019. Shares of the company zoomed 13.30 percent to close at Rs 80.95 on the BSE. During the trade, it rallied 19.87 percent to Rs 85.65.

At the NSE, it jumped 17 percent to close at Rs 83.60. In terms of traded volume, 7.44 lakh shares were traded on the BSE and over 67 lakh shares on the NSE.

IRB Infrastructure Developers reported a 15.7 percent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 200.18 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2019. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 172.94 crore in the year-ago period, IRB Infra said in a filing to the BSE.

Total income rose to Rs 1,801.07 crore during July-September from Rs 1,485.43 crore in the year-ago period, it said.

