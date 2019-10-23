Castrol India appoints Sandeep Sangwan as managing director

Castrol India on Wednesday said it has appointed Sandeep Sangwan as the Managing Director with effect from January 1, 2020. Sangwan will succeed Omer Dormen who will move into another role to lead Castrol's business in Europe with effect from January, 1 2020, after a tenure of four years in India, Castrol India said in a statement.

Sangwan is currently based in the UK as programme director, leading a major transformation programme in BP Lubricants. "Dormen has been instrumental in changing the trajectory of the Castrol India business over the last four years and leading the company in making noteworthy progress against key parameters of business performance, resulting in profitable volume growth," Castrol India Board Chairperson R Gopalakrishnan said in a statement.

The appointment was approved by the company's board in a meeting held on Wednesday, Castrol India said.

