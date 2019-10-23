Indian Terrain Fashions opens 12th outlet

Men's wear brand Indian Terrain Fashions Ltd on Wednesday inaugurated its 12th outlet here, taking the number of its stores to 178 in the country. The new 1200 square foot store at Thiruvanmiyur would offer the brand's collection of men's and boys apparel and accessories.

"We are elated to add another store to Chennai's style and fashion palette in an effort to strengthen our retail footprint in the city. The continued patronage from our customers has enabled our expansion," Indian Terrain Fashions Ltd Managing Director, Charath Narsimhan said.

Indian Terrain Fashions reported turnover of Rs 900 crore and has over 1,000 multi-brand outlets, 400 large format stores, it said..

