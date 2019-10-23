Serengeti Breweries Ltd unveils new look corporate identity

After over two decades of existence, leading beer and spirits company, Serengeti Breweries Limited (SBL) (http://bit.ly/2N8Smlk), has unveiled a new look corporate identity that represents the company's transformative journey since its inception in 1996.

"The new SBL logo stands for, 'Quality, Craftsmanship, Professionalism, Dynamism, Modern, Optimism, Friendly, Warm, Open, Self-Confident but not Arrogant. It also shows we work with natural ingredients," SBL Managing Director, Mark Ocitti told a gathering of stakeholders at an event held today in Dar Salaam to launch the new corporate identity.

The new logo added the MD, underpins the brewer's unique identity and the strides the company has made over the years from owning a single small brewery based in Dar es Salaam to the giant company it is today. SBL currently operates three breweries located in Moshi, Mwanza and Dar es Salaam, employing over 800 staff – both directly and indirectly.

Its beer brands including Serengeti Premium Lager, Serengeti Lite, Pilsner Lager, Kibo Gold, Guinness, and Senator have won numerous awards both locally and internationally in recognition of their quality and brewing mastery. The company also distributes the world's leading spirit brands such as Johnnie Walker, Smirnoff, White Horse, Gordons, Baileys among others.

Renown for its sponsorship of the national soccer team, Taifa Stars, SBL has over the past ten implemented 17 water projects countrywide, which also provides over 2 million people with free clean and safe water. The company, according to the managing director, is also in partnership with the Ministry of Agriculture supporting bright students from farming communities to access college education – courtesy of the SBL Kilimo-Viwada Scholarship Program.

Speaking at the event, SBL Chairman, John Ulanga, said the new logo reflects the company's new growth ambition, which he noted has seen the brewer recently invest GBP 14 million to expand its operations. This investment, he said, "will foster the creation of more jobs, increase SBL tax contribution to the government and ultimately cement the company's position as a major player and partner in nation-building."

The event was officiated at by the Minister for Industries and Trade Innocent Bashungwa, who commended the brewer for the growth and pledged the government's continued quest to improve the business environment. The minister made reference to the ongoing policy reforms geared towards eliminating bureaucracy in public institutions that are considered barriers to trade.

