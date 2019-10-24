Copper futures rise on global cues

Copper prices traded up by 65 paise at Rs 440.25 per kg in futures trade on Thursday due to pick-up in spot demand. Higher prices of the metal in global markets also influenced the sentiment, traders said.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, copper contracts for October delivery traded higher by 65 paise, or 0.15 percent, to Rs 440.25 per kg in 2,117 lots. Similarly, the metal for delivery in November edged up by 15 paise, or 0.03 percent, to Rs 445.25 per kg in 463 lots.

Globally, copper traded 1.08 percent higher at USD 5,881 per tonne on the London Metal Exchange.

