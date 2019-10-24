Diwali Mahotsav With Gurudev Sri Sri Ravishankar in Mumbai on 28th and 29th October, 2019

- Mahalakshmi Homa, Kuber Puja & Mahasatsang on 28 th October

- Kanakdhara - Showers of Wisdom on 29th October

MUMBAI, Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Thousands of people are expected to attend Diwali celebrations in the presence of humanitarian and global spiritual leader Gurudev Sri Sri Ravishankar, founder, Art of Living, at the MMRDA Grounds in Bandra (E). The two-day celebrations will include Mahalakshmi Homa, Kuber Puja and a Knowledge session to bring in peace and prosperity for the residents of Mumbai, the maximum city.

The Mahalakshmi Homa is performed to invoke the energy signified by Goddess Lakshmi who symbolizes abundance, and all the different types of wealth that one experiences in life (not just material or monetary). This Homa is usually performed at the start of any business venture or undertaking, for abundance of wealth and the Kuber Puja is performed to invoke the Lord of Wealth -Kuber. These Homas will be performed on Monday 28, October, starting 6 pm and will be followed by the grand Mahasatsang.

Thousands of devotees gathered for the event will be able to chant the powerful Mahalakshmi Ashtakam with Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar on October 28th as well as people around the globe will be able to join online via webcast. This powerful prayer is dedicated to Goddess Lakshmi, the Goddess of wealth and prosperity.

The Art of Living Mumbai is also set to host a morning of profound and beautiful knowledge session, Kanakdhara - Showers of Wisdom with Gurudev Sri Sri Ravishankar on 29, October at 11 am in Mumbai.

About the significance of puja and chanting, Director of Vaidic Dharma Samsthan (an Art of Living wing), Malini Mulki, informed, "Puja is an innocent playful process reciprocating the supreme love of nature. The state of mind with which the puja is performed, the material used and the chanting of mantras during the puja, have a profound effect on the environment and people attending the puja. The vibrations purify the environment and have calming effect on the people's mind. Puja can be well compared to meditation or yoga."

Art of Living personally invites all residents of Mumbai to these events.

Program details as follows:

Venue: MMRDA Grounds, Bandra (E):

Date: Monday, 28th October 2019 Programs: Mahalakshmi Homa, Kuber Puja & Mahasatsang

Time: 6 pm to 9 pm www.tiny.cc/Mahalakshmi

www.tiny.cc/KuberPuja

Date: Tuesday, 29th October 2019 Program: Kanakdhara – Showers of Wisdom

Time: 11 am onwards www.tiny.cc/G2019

RSVP: Puneet Garg +91-9820325254; Navina Shroff +91-9619906997

About Art of Living

(https://www.artofliving.org/in-en)

The Art of Living Foundation is a volunteer-based, humanitarian and educational non-governmental organization (NGO) founded by Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar in 1981. It has centres in more than 156 countries. It offers several stress-elimination and self-development programs based on breathing techniques, meditation and yoga. It also runs several social projects worldwide. PWR

