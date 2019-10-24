MobiKwik & Safe Gold unveil mega exchange offer on Diwali; Buy One Get One gm gold on MobiKwik app

● Buy gold in 60 seconds only on MobiKwik

● Get 1gm of gold free upon converting 1gm or more of digital gold into jewellery

● MobiKwik making easier for Indian consumers to accumulate wealth

India, 24th October, 2019: MobiKwik, India’s largest digital financial services platform, today announced a joint initiative with SafeGold, India’s leading digital gold platform, to launch a mega exchange One Get One offer for the festive season. This limited time offer in the ‘Gold’ category will enable users to convert 1 gram of digital gold in exchange for jewellery of their choice, and in turn they will receive 1 gm of digital gold back into their SafeGold account. The partnership offers users the double benefit of both - exchange their digital gold balance for jewellery and also get more digital gold in return. The offer is valid for all Android and iOS users from October 23rd till 28th, 2019.

MobiKwik had launched the digital gold category on its app in 2018.The procedure for buying and selling digital gold on the app is simple, easy and converting digital gold into a coin requires only a few seconds without even visiting a physical store. Customers have the option to buy and sell 99.5% purity, 24 carat gold on the app, starting at as low as Re 1. Post the purchase, the digitally held gold is added to the customer’s ‘MobiKwik Gold’ account.Customers will have the option of choosing either the MobiKwik wallet or bank account linked via UPI for payment for their purchase. Customers have a unique advantage of being able to exchange and take delivery of 24k physical gold using their Digital Gold balance. One can also access the gold price trends over the last few weeks on the MobiKwik app.

In addition, users can also get gold coins of denominations 1g, 2g, 5 g and 10g delivered to their door-step using this service and track their delivery just like during an online purchase.

Commenting on the offer, Upasana Taku, Co-founder, MobiKwik, said “Indians have always had a passion for buying gold, particularly on auspicious occasions. Demand for gold is interwoven with culture, tradition, and planning for financial protection in times of crisis. MobiKwik had launched ‘Digital Gold’ last year to help customers quick, easy and safe access to purchasing gold with as little as Rs. 1 enabling all our 100 million+ customers across Bharat to be proud owners of the yellow metal. The initiative has been quite successful and has seen an upsurge during festivals such as Akshaya Tritiya, Dussehra, Pujo, Pongal and now Dhanteras & Diwali. Since Diwali is one of the biggest festivals in India and we have already seen immense traction during Akshaya Tritiya and Pujo this year, we are gearing-up for Dhanteras and Diwali and hope that every household becomes a proud owner of digital gold which is as pure as 24K gold. I wish everyone Seasons Greetings and Happy Festivities. We are confident that this new offer will receive an overwhelming response from our customers.“

About MobiKwik:

MobiKwik is India’s leading digital financial services platform, leveraging a sophisticated product and merchant acquisition capabilities. It is also the second largest mobile wallet player in India. It has a network of over 3 million direct merchants, 140+ billers and over 107 million users. It has ventured into credit with the launch of its instant credit product called ‘Boost’. MobiKwik has also announced its foray into wealth management with 100% acquisition of Clearfunds, one of India’s leading new age wealth management platforms.

Founded in 2009 by Bipin Preet Singh and Upasana Taku, the company counts Sequoia Capital, Bajaj Finance, Net1 and American Express among its investors. The company has offices across New Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Pune and Kolkata. It aspires to be the largest source of digital transactions in India and has a vision of enabling a billion Indians with one tap access to digital payments, loans, insurance and investments, by 2022.

