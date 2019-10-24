Petroleum Minister visits Sakhalin oil field in Russia

International Development News
Shri Pradhan visited the Rig “Krechet” which is the biggest and most powerful land rig in the world. Image Credit: Twitter(@dpradhanbjp)

Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas & Steel Shri Dharmendra Pradhan today visited the Sakhalin oil field in Russia. "It was my long-standing desire to visit the Sakhalin oil field. Today, I had a day-long visit to the Sakhalin field and processing facilities. ONGC Videsh Limited has 20% stakes of Sakhalin-1 since 2001, as a part of Late Atal Bihari Vajpayee's vision of developing energy links with Russia", he tweeted from there. He had a day-long visit to the Sakhalin field and processing facilities. It is a prolific oil-producing field like Bombay High. Exxon Mobil, Rosneft, Japanese SODECO and ONGC Videsh are the partners in this field which will continue to produce oil and gas till 2055. Shri Pradhan visited the Rig "Krechet" which is the biggest and most powerful land rig in the world. It is a covered rig to allow people to work in extreme temperatures (-40 degrees Celsius in winter)- it drills up to 14 KM in horizontal drilling.

(With Inputs from PIB)

