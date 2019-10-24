SKV Presents Workplace Trends Conclave, India

Take a Quantum leap into the future with us

Studiokon Ventures Private Limited (SKV), presents Workplace Trends, India. Tushar Mittal, MD, SKV and India Partner for Workplace Trends announces that the conclave will focus on People, Place, and Performance powered by Technology and is being held on Friday, 15th November 2019, 9 am to 7 pm at Hyatt Regency, New Delhi.

It is a well-established fact that technology can improve the quality and increase the quantity of jobs in India. As one of the biggest talent markets and housing one of the largest young workforces, it is critical to get ‘India Inc’ updated on the latest technology trends in the future of Workplaces.

It is our privilege to announce that Union Ministers Mr. Ravi Shankar Prasad and Dr. Mahendra Nath Pandey have confirmed their address to the industry experts and thought leaders on the Government of India’s vision of advancing smart skills and New age technologies for connectivity, sustainability, design and Innovation to make the future of work more productive and accessible to women, youth and other communities.

Since the first workplace trends event in London in 2002, the path breaking idea was among the first to look at the now familiar subjects of wellbeing, productivity, creativity, happiness, biomimicry, psychology, biophilia, agile & activity based working, cellular vs open plan, to name a few. Workplace Trends conclave are about sharing knowledge and connecting people - bringing together professionals with a common goal of making the workplace a great and productive space to be.

With the focus on discovering the latest trends in offices and discuss the disruptive implications of the changing nature of work, SKV is bringing the platform to India wherein the Global leaders will discuss and highlight the Global trends that are shaping the future of workplaces. The speakers from the US, UK, and India will be highlighting up-coming hot topics for the workplace to create fantastic world-class, sustainable, creative, welcoming, and productive spaces.

Commenting on the announcement, Tushar Mittal, MD, SKV and India Partner for Workplace Trends said, “Offices are becoming a hallmark of their culture and the embodiment of their Brand philosophies. With the debut of Workplace Trends in India, SKV is providing a unique opportunity to connect innovators and inventors. With the focus on millennial work force, the platform will create a constructive dialogue on the future story of India and trigger policy resolutions for mega trends impacting economy.”

Nigel Oseland, a Co-founder of Workplace Trends Conferences and Founder Workplace Unlimited and Maggie Procopi, Owner and Manager of the Workplace Trends series of conferences added, “We are absolutely delighted and very excited to be bringing the Workplace Trends Conference to India. We have a fantastic programme lined up with international and also most importantly local speakers and look forward to this being the first of many regular events in the country.”

Dr. Rubina Mittal, Event and Strategy Partner, India and Professor of Applied Mathematics Delhi University says, Work is the foundation of modern society. Everything that we value is based on work. Old business models are imploding and unsustainable imbalances between supply and demand have put huge additional strains on the governments. But at the same time many new industries are emerging and exploding with billion dollar valuations.

The conclave will bring to the forefront all the above issues and more.

We are bringing together the most thoughtful, inspirational, and relevant panelists & speakers for the workplace of today and upcoming future. The speakers for the New Delhi conference are Jitu Virwani, Chairman & MD, Embassy Group Chris Bubb, Senior Partner & Alessandro Ranaldi, Head Workplace Consultancy & Partner, Foster + partners; Dinesh Malkani, Founder and CEO, Smarten Spaces;; Karan Virwani, CWeO, We Work; Manit Rastogi, Founding Partner, Morphogenesis; Nana Oti-Boateng, Digital Transformation Consultant, Vodafone Group; Neil Usher, Chief Workplace Officer, GoSpace; Nigel Oseland, Director, Workplace Unlimited; Sam Sahni, Regional Principal, Strategy & Dean Rikanovic, Regional Principal, Design, Unispace; Sriram Khattar, MD, Rental Business, DLF.

The Panelists include Anshul Jain, Country Head, India Cushman & Wakefield, India; Amit Banerji, CEO & Founder, Table Space Technologies; Amit Grover, Executive Director, DLF Office Business; Avnish Singh, MD & Country Head, India Tishman Speyer; Bejul Somaia, Partner, Lightspeed; Gurjot Bhatia, MD - Project Management, CBRE, South Asia; Harsh Lambah, Regus, Country Manager; Kelvin Ashby - King, MD, T2 Consulting; Markus Heinrich, Haworth, Senior Workplace Advisor, APAC; Peush Jain, Executive Director & Head of Advisory and Transactions, CBRE, North India; Raman Bountra, Regional Workplace Director, JLL; Yash Gupta, Managing Partner, YG Real Estate; Piyush Gandhi, Head - Occupier Sector, Accounts, Hotels, PDS, JLL India; Rohit Rajput, CEO, Max Ventures; Sahil Vachani, MD & CEO, Max Ventures Assets; Sameer Nayar, Founder & CEO, Buildsupply; Sanjeev Mohanty, MD - South Asia, Middle East and N Africa, Levi Strauss; Shiv Agarwal, MD, ABC Consultants; Sonali Bhagwati, Founding Partner, DPA; Sonali Rastogi, Founding Partner, Morphogenesis; Stefan Gheorghiu, Milicin, Global Head of Real Estate, GFK; Sumit Arora, Senior Director – Head Operations, CBRE; Syed Moinuddin, Project Director India Operations, Google; Vikramjit Singh, HR Head, Fung Group; Vishesh Chandiok, National Managing Partner – Grant Thornton; Abhishek Goenka, MD, Gowrks, Pawan Maini, Country Manager India, MACE; Chulamas Jitpatima, MQDC, Indian Real Estate Director.

For more information, please visit: workplacetrends.in/new-delhi-15-november-2019.

About Studiokon Ventures Private limited (SKV)

A leading business interior design firm, with pan-India service delivery SKV’s focal areas are innovation, customization and client-relationships. SKV is committed to delivering high-quality interiors with technology as enabler. Our expertise lies in services like Design & Build, General Contracting, Refurbishment, Construction Management & Post Project Assistance. Our Sphere of work includes interior works for Commercial Offices, Retail Stores, Healthcare Industry, Educational Institutions, and Residential spaces.

We have worked with Fortune 500 companies. Our clientele includes Google, Amazon, Global Logic, Samsung, Adidas, Pepsi co, ZS, Levi’s, Amazon, British Council, Airtel, MG Motors, Pioneer etc.

About Workplace Trends

Workplace Trends organizes intelligent, pitch-free conferences and specialize in current thinking and up-coming trends for the Workplace and Higher Education Learning Environments.

Themes have included Wellbeing, Happiness, Productivity, Biophilic Design, Designing for the Senses, Inclusion, and Designing for different personality types, to name but a few. All of these are now commonplace considerations in design and management, and we’re delighted that our conferences were among some of the very first to explore them.

Our events aim to be informative, fun, and sociable.

