Round2Hell Hits 10Million Subscribers on YouTube

24 October 2019: Round2Hell, a YouTube channel in comedy genre today announced that it has crossed the milestone of 10million subscribers and 848,438,014 views. The channel was started in the year 2015 by three best friends, Zayn, Wasim, and Nazim, who dedicatedly followed their passion followed their passion to make other people laugh and made it big in their domain. Round2hell is exclusively managed by BrandzUp Media (VCOI) Video Creators Of India.

Zayn is a college dropout from Zakir Hussain College, Delhi, Wasim and Nazim have passed their Intermediate from Alam College(Moradabad) and Modern Public School ,(Moradabad) respectively. The trio wasn't keen on studies and decided to start posting football tutorial videos online, but it didn't work out as expected. Then, they thought of posting funny videos online which worked out in their favor and they start getting immense response from the people. Initially, no one supported the trio apart from one of their friends, "Alam Saifi".

The trio has also attended and performed at YouTube Fanfest. Within a short span of time, Round2Hell has become popular, fun-loving YouTube channel where one has access to amusing comedy videos which are sure-shot stress busters. The founders of the channel are planning to make some web series, short films and science fiction films in the near future.

