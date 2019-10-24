International Development News
Development News Edition

Fanzart wins 2 Awards, launches 14 new models at ACETECH, Bengaluru

Fanzart, announced the launch of its 14 new Designer Fans at AceTech Exhibition, one of the most prestigious and specialized exhibition for Architectural innovations and design products.

  ANI
  • |
  Mumbai (Maharashtra)
  • |
  Updated: 24-10-2019 18:21 IST
  • |
  Created: 24-10-2019 18:21 IST
AceTech - Bengaluru, Brand Fanzart. Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Oct 24 (ANI/NewsVoir): Fanzart, announced the launch of its 14 new Designer Fans at AceTech Exhibition, one of the most prestigious and specialized exhibition for Architectural innovations and design products. The Brand exhibited the several First timer products, among the 14 new launches, which shall set the benchmark of Designer Fans, a notch higher.

The range of Fans includes: Divine Celestial LED range of remarkably graceful luxury designer fans that have a descending light feature with Fan, which adds to Fanzart's Fandelier series. Along with this, a series of Smart Fans were also launched, which work on WiFi, and can be operated via the Fanzart App, Amazon Alexa, Google Home and Smart Switch boards. The Fans are designed to operate on Low Energy Consumption. Fanzart, has been associated with AceTech for the last 5 Years, and has enabled a stronger connect with interior designers, Architects and builders. Ace tech awarded Fanzart with the Design Wall award for its 2 new fans - The Windflower and the Newton - 2 new additions to its fandelier collection that have lightning fast vortex blades encompassed by the LED chandelier, as well as the Platinum Grand Stand award for having the best experience centre in all of Ace tech - for the aesthetic of the booth, product, team demeanour and creativity.

Fanzart has successfully established itself as a leading Luxury fan brand over the years not only in India but also in the SAARC countries. Cricketers, Bollywood actors as well as Kannada actors use the fans made by this brand. The Brand today boasts of being the only Designer Fan Brand with 62 Stores in 42 Cities, at Pan India Level as well as present in 6 countries. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Firstly, I must thank Dr Deepali Mathur for organizing and collaborating with Devdiscourse in creating this campaign titled Mother, Not Patient and making me a part of it.Its my pleasure to listen to my previous speakers and through the ove...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Everyone was awestruck and saw something last week which was thought to be humanly impossible when marathon runner Eliud Kipchoge finished off 26 kms in 1 hour 59 minutes 40 seconds and created a world record in Vienna. Along with him, Keny...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

On October 15, 2019, SEBI had introduced a graded exit load for redemptions made within 7 days from the date of investment. The graded exit load ranges from 0.0070 to 0.0045. This move was introduced to bring in more stability into liquid f...

C-Section brings many complications, says Dr Saloni Gupta, OB-GYN, Abhishek Hospital

Im feeling highly blessed to be a part of this global communication campaign. I would like to thank the entire family of Bhagat Phool Singh Women University for allowing me to be a part of this campaign and awareness program that is the out...

Latest News

FOREX-Euro falls against dollar after Draghi gives ECB swansong

Despite some optimism from Mario Draghis final news conference as president of the European Central Bank, the euro fell against the dollar on Thursday, pulled down by business surveys which point to stagnating economic momentum in the euro ...

Replicas of Assyrian statues smashed by IS unveiled in Iraq's Mosul

Mosul Iraq, Oct 24 AFP Two high-tech replicas of iconic Assyrian statues destroyed by the Islamic State group in northern Iraq were unveiled on Thursday at the University of Mosul. The real lamassu -- massive statues of winged bulls with hu...

UPDATE 3-Lebanon's Aoun invites protesters to talk, hints at government reshuffle

Lebanese President Michel Aoun said on Thursday he was ready for a dialogue with protesters to help save the country from collapse after days of demonstrations against the ruling elite and suggested a government reshuffle was possible.The c...

Poll verdict in Haryana, Maharashtra moral defeat of BJP: Cong

The poll verdict in Haryana and Maharashtra is a moral defeat of the BJP and what it stands for, the Congress said on Thursday, hoping that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will now focus on the problems confronting the country and its people. ...
