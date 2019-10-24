International Development News
Vodafone Idea shares crumble over 27 pc in intra-day trade after SC order

Shares of Vodafone Idea crashed over 27 per cent during the day on Thursday after the Supreme Court allowed the Centre's plea to recover adjusted gross revenue (AGR) of about Rs 92,000 crore from telecom service providers. Vodafone Idea plummeted 23.36 per cent to close at Rs 4.33 on the BSE. During the day, it tanked 27.43 per cent to Rs 4.10 -- its 52-week low.

Led by the sharp fall in its shares, Vodafone Idea witnessed an erosion of Rs 3,792.58 crore from its market valuation which is now at Rs 12,442.42 crore. Bharti Airtel also tumbled 9.68 per cent to Rs 325.60 during the trade. But, later it bounced back and closed 3.31 per cent higher at Rs 372.45.

Bank stocks also witnessed selling pressure after the Supreme Court order amid worries over financial load on them. Yes Bank tumbled 5.76 per cent, SBI dropped 4.65 per cent, IndusInd Bank 3.78 per cent, Axis Bank 1.03 per cent HDFC Bank 0.44 per cent and ICICI Bank 0.22 per cent. The bank index fell 1.16 per cent to close at 32,918.60.

In a setback to telecom service providers, the Supreme Court on Thursday allowed the Centre's plea to recover AGR of about Rs 92,000 crore from them. Industry body COAI said the ruling will deal a "disastrous blow" to the industry, given its precarious financial condition.

The decision will have a big impact on the sector as it is already in the state of huge financial distress, Prashant Singhal, Emerging Markets TMT Leader, EY, said. Bharti Airtel on Thursday said the Supreme Court verdict on AGR will weaken viability of telecom sector, and the government must review its impact and find ways to mitigate financial burden on the already stressed industry.

