Pixxel partners with Skymet to boost farm productivity in Ind

Bengaluru-based Indian space startup company Pixxel on Thursday said it has signed an agreement with weather forecast provider Skymet to build customised products to boost small farm productivity. Under this agreement, Skymet will get access to Pixxel's high-resolution satellite imagery, designed to observe and map changes in agricultural phenomena like crop and soil health, soil moisture and chlorophyll content, a release said here.

This will help increase small farm productivity and yield in India while decreasing costs, minimising the environmental impact with precision agriculture practices and better-managing agriculture production. "Skymet will enable us to fuse their weather dataset along with our unique imagery, helping millions of small farm holders in India to improve their yields and lives. There have been many exciting advances in data, satellite imagery, and machine learning for agriculture over the years. Until recently, very little of these technologies have been available to Indian farms due to a lack of data-rich imagery," Pixxel CEO Awais Ahmed said.

Jatin Singh, managing director at Skymet Weather Services said, "Through this partnership, we plan to give farmers in India personalised advisory at farm level using satellite imagery from the cluster of satellites that Pixxel will launch." PTI SM AP AP.

