International Development News
Development News Edition

GLOBAL MARKETS-Pound down vs dollar after PM calls for election; S&P 500 gains

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 25-10-2019 02:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-10-2019 02:29 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-Pound down vs dollar after PM calls for election; S&P 500 gains
Image Credit: Storyblocks

The British pound fell against the dollar on Thursday after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's call for a national election, while global stock markets edged higher. Johnson said he was asking Parliament to approve the election for Dec. 12 in an effort to break the country's deadlock over its exit from the European Union.

Trading in Sterling was choppy following the news but the currency recovered from session lows. Sterling was last trading at $1.2846, down 0.54% on the day. The dollar index benefited from the move in sterling, last up 0.16% against a basket of rival currencies at 97.65. EU member states on Wednesday delayed a decision on whether to grant Britain a three-month Brexit extension.

Third-quarter earnings reports took center stage again on Wall Street, where stocks ended mostly higher. Upbeat earnings - including from Microsoft - offset disappointing results from Twitter and others. Investors also are trying to gauge the fallout from a prolonged U.S.-China trade war, which has already shown up in the domestic economy.

"Right now we're seeing disparity in moves of the indexes. And that's due primarily to the flow of earnings announcements as they surprise to the upside and disappoint to the downside," said Bucky Hellwig, senior vice president at BB&T Wealth Management in Birmingham, Alabama. "If consensus is building that a trough is occurring" in quarterly earnings changes, he said, that could end up being a positive for the stock market.

The latest estimate for third-quarter earnings for companies on the benchmark U.S. S&P 500 index improved slightly. Earnings now are expected to have declined 2.3% year-over-year in the quarter versus an estimated decline of 2.9% on Wednesday, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. Tesla shares rallied a day after the company reported an unexpected third-quarter profit.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 28.42 points, or 0.11%, to 26,805.53, the S&P 500 gained 5.77 points, or 0.19%, to 3,010.29 and the Nasdaq Composite added 66.00 points, or 0.81%, to 8,185.80. The S&P 500 briefly moved lower after comments from U.S. Vice President Mike Pence, who accused China of curtailing "rights and liberties" in Hong Kong but also insisted that the United States does not seek confrontation or to "de-couple" from its main economic rival.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.59% and MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe gained 0.37%. Results from German companies including Daimler helped to boost Europe's indexes.

In commodities markets, oil prices rose as a surprise drop in U.S. crude inventories and the prospect of further market-supporting action by OPEC and its allies offset some concern over the outlook for demand. U.S. crude climbed 26 cents to settle at $56.23 a barrel, while Brent rose 50 cents to settle at $61.67.

U.S. Treasury yields edged higher after trading lower for much of the session. Investors consolidated positions ahead of next week's Federal Reserve monetary policy meeting that is expected to result in an interest rate cut for a third time this year. Benchmark 10-year notes last fell 4/32 in price to yield 1.7713%, from 1.759% late on Wednesday.

Also Read: Boris Johnson promises 'fair' visa norms at heart of UK government agenda

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Kincade Fire spreads in Sonoma County; new evacuation center coming up

National Financial Reporting Authority to look into alleged accounting irregularities at Infosys: Govt official

Exynos 990: Samsung's new mobile processor delivers 20 pct enhanced performance

Google claims quantum computer performed 10,000-yrs task in just 200 seconds

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Firstly, I must thank Dr Deepali Mathur for organizing and collaborating with Devdiscourse in creating this campaign titled Mother, Not Patient and making me a part of it.Its my pleasure to listen to my previous speakers and through the ove...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Everyone was awestruck and saw something last week which was thought to be humanly impossible when marathon runner Eliud Kipchoge finished off 26 kms in 1 hour 59 minutes 40 seconds and created a world record in Vienna. Along with him, Keny...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

On October 15, 2019, SEBI had introduced a graded exit load for redemptions made within 7 days from the date of investment. The graded exit load ranges from 0.0070 to 0.0045. This move was introduced to bring in more stability into liquid f...

C-Section brings many complications, says Dr Saloni Gupta, OB-GYN, Abhishek Hospital

Im feeling highly blessed to be a part of this global communication campaign. I would like to thank the entire family of Bhagat Phool Singh Women University for allowing me to be a part of this campaign and awareness program that is the out...

Videos

India is hotspot of world energy market: Dharmendra Pradhan

India | 02 Oct 2019

GCCIA eying energy market in Europe, Africa, India: Ali Ebrahim Al-Ebrahim

United Arab Emirates

We helped corporates to lower their carbon footprint: Francois Austin

United Arab Emirates

We need a holistic & integrated approach for clean energy: Philip Lowe | WEC

United Arab Emirates

Latest News

EU to help fund Colombia peace process for additional four years

The European Union said on Thursday it would extend for four years funding to support implementation of Colombias peace accord with former Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia FARC rebels, including an initial contribution of 33.5 million...

Baseball-Astros fire executive Taubman for inappropriate comments

The Houston Astros have fired assistant general manager Brandon Taubman for inappropriate comments he directed towards a group of three female reporters, the Major League Baseball club said on Thursday. The decision came three days after a ...

UPDATE 3-CVS, Rite Aid pull all 22-ounce J&J baby powder from stores

CVS Health Corp and Rite Aid Corp are removing all 22-ounce bottles of Johnson Johnsons baby powder from their stores, following the healthcare conglomerates recall last week of some bottles due to possible asbestos contamination.CVS said ...

EXCLUSIVE-Argentina bond holders forming creditor committee ahead of elections -sources

A group of Argentinas largest bond holders have begun forming a creditor committee in preparation for debt negotiations after the countrys elections, sources involved in the plans told Reuters on Thursday.The group is coming together as lef...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019