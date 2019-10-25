International Development News
Development News Edition

HSBC, StanChart results to show Hong Kong protests are starting to gnaw

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Hong Kong
  • |
  • Updated: 25-10-2019 04:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-10-2019 04:31 IST
HSBC, StanChart results to show Hong Kong protests are starting to gnaw
Image Credit: Flickr

HSBC Holdings Plc and Standard Chartered Plc are set to show early signs of strain from anti-government protests in Hong Kong, the single-biggest profit centre for the two banks, when they report quarterly earnings next week.

Five months of political turmoil in the Chinese-ruled territory are set to weigh on the two London-headquartered lenders' credit growth and asset quality in the near to medium term, people with knowledge of the matter said. HSBC will report its third-quarter earnings on Monday, and StanChart on Wednesday.

Hong Kong accounted for 52% of HSBC's profit before tax in the first-half of this year, while it brought in a third of StanChart's income in the same period, as per the banks' financial filings. The two, which were already facing uncertainty created by the bruising U.S.-China trade war, lower interest rates and Brexit, flagged the potential risks posed by the protests in their half-yearly earnings reports published in August.

Both have now started seeing the impact of the protests on their retail and commercial banking businesses in the last couple of months, albeit in a small way, said the people with knowledge of the matter, declining to be named as they were not authorised to speak to the media. The retail banking business of the lenders are set to take a hit from sluggish demand for wealth management products, mainly insurance, due to a sharp drop in mainland visitors who are big buyers of foreign currency-denominated products, they said.

With the city's all important tourism and retail sectors hit by the protests and many businesses forced to close, the banks' commercial banking revenues are also expected to see a slowdown in growth in the medium-term, the people said. "Even credit card transactions, which are a decent source of fee income, are down 15% to 30% across major banks here in the last two months as all major retail markets are closed on most weekends," said one of the people.

"The bigger worry is the asset quality, which probably will kick in with a lag of couple of quarters and as bankruptcy filings rise." Bankruptcy petitions presented by debtors in Hong Kong rose by nearly a fifth in the September quarter of this year to 1,945 from the same period a year earlier, according to government data.

Two separate persons close to the lenders, however, said it might be too early for the disruption to have had a material impact on the banks' overall earnings. The banks, along with the government, are also rolling out supporting measures for the small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in a bid to lighten the burden of the protests on the wider corporate sector and the economy.

"HSBC was the first bank to announce measures ... to support SMEs in Hong Kong," the bank said, referring to initiatives including six-month interest rebate on loans under two government SME loan schemes announced in August. HSBC did not comment on the impact to earnings from the measures. StanChart, which is also among banks in Hong Kong that have unveiled such initiatives, declined to comment.

HSBC is expected to post a drop of 11% in its third-quarter pre-tax profit to $5.3 billion, according to average analysts' estimates compiled by the bank. StanChart's quarterly profit forecast was not yet available.

'STRESS TESTS'

Hong Kong is facing its first recession in a decade as increasingly violent protests continue. Underscoring concerns about the outlook for corporate profits, both HSBC and StanChart have started conducting "stress tests" on some of their local clients, the people said.

"Given the huge importance of the Hong Kong market to HSBC's profitability, should the current protests continue, it will inevitably drag on earnings," said Ali Miremadi, investment director at GAM, who currently does not hold the lender's stock. The protests have also resulted in global banks, especially HSBC, given its large presence in China and Hong Kong, having to undertake a delicate balancing act as a result of heightened scrutiny of their stances on the unrest.

Internally, senior managers at HSBC have been informally told to be very sensitive in talking about or dealing with the team on issues related to the protests, people with knowledge of the matter said. Beijing has long used different methods to punish foreign corporations that offend it.

"HSBC has absolutely no option but to go along with the government. Anything different would risk their licence to operate. Just look at what has happened to the NBA after a single tweet," Miremadi of GAM said. The National Basketball Association (NBA) was plunged into controversy earlier this month after Houston Rockets General Manager Daryl Morey tweeted his support for Hong Kong's pro-democracy demonstrators.

The incident has already cost the league substantial financial losses in China, a market worth an estimated $4 billion for the league.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Kincade Fire spreads in Sonoma County; new evacuation center coming up

National Financial Reporting Authority to look into alleged accounting irregularities at Infosys: Govt official

Exynos 990: Samsung's new mobile processor delivers 20 pct enhanced performance

Google claims quantum computer performed 10,000-yrs task in just 200 seconds

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Firstly, I must thank Dr Deepali Mathur for organizing and collaborating with Devdiscourse in creating this campaign titled Mother, Not Patient and making me a part of it.Its my pleasure to listen to my previous speakers and through the ove...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Everyone was awestruck and saw something last week which was thought to be humanly impossible when marathon runner Eliud Kipchoge finished off 26 kms in 1 hour 59 minutes 40 seconds and created a world record in Vienna. Along with him, Keny...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

On October 15, 2019, SEBI had introduced a graded exit load for redemptions made within 7 days from the date of investment. The graded exit load ranges from 0.0070 to 0.0045. This move was introduced to bring in more stability into liquid f...

C-Section brings many complications, says Dr Saloni Gupta, OB-GYN, Abhishek Hospital

Im feeling highly blessed to be a part of this global communication campaign. I would like to thank the entire family of Bhagat Phool Singh Women University for allowing me to be a part of this campaign and awareness program that is the out...

Videos

India is hotspot of world energy market: Dharmendra Pradhan

India | 02 Oct 2019

GCCIA eying energy market in Europe, Africa, India: Ali Ebrahim Al-Ebrahim

United Arab Emirates

We helped corporates to lower their carbon footprint: Francois Austin

United Arab Emirates

We need a holistic & integrated approach for clean energy: Philip Lowe | WEC

United Arab Emirates

Latest News

Amazon's faster shipping dents profits, more pain to come

Amazon.com Incs chief financial officer on Thursday said costs for its one-day shipping program will spike to around 1.5 billion during the holiday season as the online retailer speeds up free delivery to woo shoppers and fend off rivals li...

UPDATE 5-Massachusetts accuses Exxon in lawsuit of climate change deceit

The state of Massachusetts sued Exxon Mobil Corp on Thursday, accusing the oil giant of misleading investors and consumers for decades about the role fossil fuels play in climate change. Attorney General Maura Healey filed the lawsuit short...

Iraqi PM warns against violence on eve on planned anti-government protests

Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi said on Thursday people would be free to exercise their right to demonstrate at imminent anti-government protests, but warned violence would not be tolerated. Protesters had begun to gather in public sq...

Golf-Zozo Championship second round postponed due to bad weather

The second round of the Zozo Championship was postponed on Friday because of bad weather, tournament organisers tweeted.Tiger Woods posted his best score in over a year with a six-under-par 64 in Thursdays opening round and shares the lead ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019