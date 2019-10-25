International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-Client wins help WPP return to quarterly net sales growth

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 25-10-2019 13:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-10-2019 13:33 IST
UPDATE 2-Client wins help WPP return to quarterly net sales growth
Image Credit: Storyblocks

WPP reported a return to quarterly organic sales growth for the first time in over a year on Friday, with a new strategy from boss Mark Read helping the world's biggest advertising company to attract talent and win more work. The British company, which has been hit in recent years by major client losses in North America, said despite the improving trajectory it maintained its cautious 2019 outlook because there would be twists and turns ahead.

The upbeat statement shows WPP has avoided the problems ensnaring French rival Publicis, which spooked markets earlier this month when it cut its sales outlook and was moving more in the direction of the solidly performing American groups Omnicom and IPG. "The improvement over the quarter has come from across the board which is encouraging," Read told Reuters. Its shares rose 4% in early trading.

Read, a company veteran who took over from founder Martin Sorrell last year has merged agencies and changed incentive schemes to provide a more streamlined service after clients complained that the owner of Ogilvy, Grey, and Finsbury had become too unwieldy. Results released on Friday showed organic growth less pass-through costs, its key sales measurement, rose 0.7% in the third quarter, an improvement in the first half when it dropped 2% and against a consensus of down 0.6%.

That rise included a contribution from Kantar, it's market research arm which it is selling. Excluding Kantar net sales rose by 0.5%. For the year it reiterated its expectation of a drop of between 1.5% and 2% and a 1.0 point drop in headline operating margin.

WPP's performance has steadily improved throughout the year as it recovered from the loss of work from clients such as Ford and American Express. It is hiring new staff in the United States to rebuild its creative agencies and says it is merging some operations to provide a more joined-up service for customers. Net sales in North America dropped by 3.2%, an improvement of the 5.9% drop in the second quarter and 8.8% in the third.

Data from Refinitiv shows sentiment around the group started to improve around this time last year, with analysts lifting their recommendations. Currently of 24 recommendations, 3 are a strong buy, 8 are a buy, 10 are at hold and 3 are a sell. The group showed improvement across all its regions, helped by contract wins in the quarter including Mondelez and eBay.

Analysts at Citi said WPP still traded at more than a 20% discount to U.S. peers and the stock had room to recover. "Although the company has sensibly not decided to move up guidance at this stage (even if there is some scope for optimism), the challenge will be keeping a lid on expectations for 2020," they said. It rates WPP a buy.

Also Read: NCDRC cautions Mumbai-based real estate company, its director; imposes 25L fine for unfair trade practices

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 to have 2hrs premiere, Video shows ‘getting close to unearthing’

Legacies Season 2: Next episode delayed; what is happening?

Suits: Did Rachel get the farewell she deserved?

UPDATE 3-Microsoft beats Amazon for Pentagon's $10 bln cloud computing contract

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Pollution levels peak on Diwali day, air quality 'severe' in many parts

Pollution levels in the national capital shot up on Sunday and are expected to enter the severe category tonight due to firecracker emissions, unfavorable weather and a significant spike in stubble burning, according to government agencies....

ISIS chief believed dead in US raid in northwest Syria: Reports

Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, the elusive chief of the Islamic State, has been killed in a raid conducted by the US special forces in northwest Syria on Saturday, US media reports said on Sunday. Citing a senior US defense official and a source wit...

Former foreign minister Gabriel to head German auto lobby - paper

Former Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel has been tapped to become the head of Germanys car industry lobby, installing a politician from the state that is home to Volkswagen in the influential post, Bild am Sonntag reported. Citing unnamed so...

US helicopters dropped forces in suspected Syria Baghdadi kill op: monitor

US helicopters dropped fighters in Syrias Idlib province overnight in an operation targeting Islamic State group leaders, a war monitor said Sunday.US helicopters dropped fighters on the ground before clashes broke out with jihadists, the S...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019