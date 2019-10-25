International Development News
Development News Edition

Piramal Enterprises to raise Rs 5,400 cr

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 25-10-2019 13:47 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-10-2019 13:47 IST
Piramal Enterprises to raise Rs 5,400 cr

Piramal Enterprises on Friday said its board has approved raising of Rs 5,400 crore through a rights issue and preferential allotment of compulsory convertible debentures (CCDs). "The rights issue of Rs 3,650 crore at Rs 1,300 per share, is intended to give an opportunity to all its existing shareholders to participate in the capital raise at an attractive price," Piramal Enterprises said in a filing to BSE.

The promoters will participate in and are committed to the success of the rights issue, it added. "In addition, the company plans to raise Rs 1,750 crore through the preferential allotment of CCDs at a conversion price of Rs 1,510 per share to Canadian institutional investor, Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ)," Piramal Enterprises said.

The preferential allotment will take place by November this year and the rights issue is expected to be completed by February 2020, it added. "This fresh equity infusion from CDPQ, an existing investor in Piramal Enterprises, especially in the current market scenario is a validation of the robustness of the company's business model and long-term growth trajectory," Piramal Enterprises Chairman Ajay Piramal said.

These funds will strengthen company's balance sheet, insulate it against any external shocks and enable it to tap organic and inorganic opportunities arising out of market consolidation across our financial services, pharmaceuticals and information management businesses, he added. "We are delighted to deepen our partnership with Piramal Enterprises, a company whose value creation approach aligns well with CDPQ's long-term objectives and perspective as a global institutional investor," said Anita M George Executive Vice-President and Head of Strategic Partnerships, Growth Markets at CDPQ.

CDPQ has a long-standing partnership with Piramal Enterprises. It had participated as the anchor investor during its previous capital issuance, investing USD 175 million (around Rs 1,240 crore) out of the total issue size of USD 750 million, (over Rs 5,320 crore), Piramal Enterprises said. Additionally, CDPQ's real estate subsidiary, Ivanhoé Cambridge, has committed USD 250 million (over Rs 1,770 crore) towards a co-investment platform with Piramal Enterprises to provide long-term equity to blue-chip residential developers, it added.

"Since 1988, the promoters have increased their stake in the company. Current promoter holding of 46 per cent in the company represents highest effective promoter holding amongst major financial institutions in India," Piramal Enterprises said. Shares of Piramal enterprises were trading at Rs 1,483.55 per scrip on BSE, down 13.93 per cent from its previous close.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Kincade Fire spreads in Sonoma County; new evacuation center coming up

National Financial Reporting Authority to look into alleged accounting irregularities at Infosys: Govt official

Exynos 990: Samsung's new mobile processor delivers 20 pct enhanced performance

Google claims quantum computer performed 10,000-yrs task in just 200 seconds

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

C-Section brings many complications, says Dr Saloni Gupta, OB-GYN, Abhishek Hospital

Dr. Saloni Gupta is known for facilitating normal deliveries unless surgical intervention becomes mandatory to save lives. She strongly supports the global communication campaign of Devdiscourse - Mother, Not Patent launched on October 15, ...

Videos

India is hotspot of world energy market: Dharmendra Pradhan

India | 02 Oct 2019

GCCIA eying energy market in Europe, Africa, India: Ali Ebrahim Al-Ebrahim

United Arab Emirates

We helped corporates to lower their carbon footprint: Francois Austin

United Arab Emirates

We need a holistic & integrated approach for clean energy: Philip Lowe | WEC

United Arab Emirates

Latest News

Darren Criss making Broadway comeback with 'American Buffalo' revival

Darren Criss is set to return to Broadway with a revival of David Mamets American Buffalo. The story revolves around three small-time hustlers seeking out their cut of the American Dream.Neil Pepe is directing the revival, which also featur...

Meghan King Edmonds is working on her marriage after husband's cheating scandal

Television personality Meghan Kind Edmonds is now working on her marriage in the aftermath of her husband Jims sexting scandal. Back in June this year, her husband and former MLB player admitted that he engaged in an inappropriate conversat...

Prez Kovind to inaugurate India International Science Festival

President Ram Nath Kovind is scheduled to inaugurate the fifth edition of the India International Science Festival IISC 2019 to be held in the city from November 5, one of the organisers said on Friday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will al...

RPT-EXCLUSIVE-Argentina bond holders forming creditor committee ahead of elections -sources

A group of Argentinas largest bondholders has begun forming a creditor committee in preparation for debt negotiations after the countrys elections, sources involved in the plans told Reuters on Thursday. The group is coming together as left...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019