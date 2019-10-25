Generation India Foundation Hosts Annual Skilling Roundtable to Measure Outcomes Across the skilling Value-Chain

~The Round Table assessed the current state of the industry's employment deficit ~

New Delhi, 25th Oct, 2019: Generation India Foundation, a youth employment not-for-profit founded by McKinsey & Company, recently hosted its first-ever Annual Skilling Roundtable, held in New Delhi. The goal of the roundtable was to bring together prominent leaders from the skilling ecosystem to discuss “How to improve impact measurement across skilling value-chain”.

The participant list included leading stakeholders from across government, industry, training partners, funders, and thought leaders including Mr. Manish Kumar, CEO, NSDC; Mr. Shrikant Sinha, CEO, TASK; Ms. Shabnam Sinha, Lead - Education Specialist, World Bank; Mr. RCM Reddy, CEO, IL&FS among other eminent dignitaries from government, industry, and academia. The roundtable was facilitated by Dr. Mona Mourshed, CEO - Generation Global, and Mr. Arunesh Kumar, CEO - Generation India Foundation.

Generation is a youth employment non-profit organisation with a dual mission to empower young people to build thriving, sustainable careers and to provide employers the highly skilled, motivated talent they need. To date, nearly 30,000 young adults have graduated from the Generation program, which prepares young adults for careers across more than 100 cities and twelve countries. Generation works with more than 3,000 employer partners and a wide range of implementation partners and funders. The organization was founded as an independent non-profit by McKinsey & Company in 2014.

The round table discussion assessed the current state of the industry's employment deficit, with participants pulling from their experiences to share solutions that can solve for impact measurement in the skilling domain such as retention rate, trainer performance metric, learner ROI among others.

Following were main takeaways from the roundtable:

1. Need for an improved delivery model for training.

2. More investment in soft skills and life skills. Psychometric tools can be used but the expectation thus created must be backed with action. 3. Creation of better tools that help profile candidates and match them better with available jobs.

4. Democratization of opportunity to provide access to information and guidance that helps people work better and realize their aspirations instead of compromising on expectations. 5. Use of better digital technology to create options of learning from home or working from home. This is also useful to integrate women into the labour market.

6. Transfer of credits is already taking place in a few Skill Universities. The BVoc programme as an optional credit received a huge push pack from the students and saw little participation. 7. Use of technologies like BlockChain to track the progress of learners on an everyday basis.

8. The outcome can be measured in terms of 5 E’s – Economy (input for what goes in), Effectiveness (quality effectiveness), cost Efficiency, Equity and impact on Environment. Indicators for measurement must be SMART and others must be able to measure.

Arunesh Singh, CEO - Generation India Foundation, said "We are excited to launch our first roundtable - a series of continued dialogues to solve industry challenges. The conversations were candid, intriguing, and thought-provoking. We are grateful to all of the executive leaders who shared insights with us during this roundtable - showcasing the true spirit of collaboration for the greater good of skilling ecosystem.”

Generation, which is currently the world’s largest, demand-driven youth employment program by annual volume, has well-established programs and experienced teams in India, with more than 7,000 graduates already across their flagship vocational training programs.

For all of Generation’s programs, the organization rigorously tracks the return-on-investment for both learners and employers. Young people benefit from increased income, valuable technical and behavioural skills and long-term career growth opportunities. Employers benefit from reduced recruiting costs, better on-the-job performance, and higher employee retention. PWR

