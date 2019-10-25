International Development News
Development News Edition

Most countries unprepared for major infectious disease outbreak: Report

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 25-10-2019 15:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-10-2019 15:52 IST
Most countries unprepared for major infectious disease outbreak: Report

India has been ranked 57th among 195 countries in a global health security index, which also shows that most of the countries are unprepared for any major infectious disease outbreak. Only 13 countries in the list, which is topped by the US, have a high score.

The Global Health Security Index is the first comprehensive assessment of epidemic and pandemic threats globally. It is a project of the Nuclear Threat Initiative (NTI) and the Johns Hopkins University Center for Health Security, with research by The Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU). The US topped the list with a score of 83.5, followed by the UK(77.9) and the Netherlands (75.6) in the second and third positions, respectively.

Other countries in the top 10 are Australia at the 4th place with an index score of 75.5 followed by Canada (75.3), Thailand (73.2), Sweden (72.1), Denmark (70.4), South Korea (70.2) and Finland (68.7). India with a score of 46.5 was ranked 57th. The index assesses each country's capacity to prevent, detect and respond to health emergencies. The conclusions are based on responses to a set of 140 questions.

It also assesses the effectiveness of countries' health systems, their commitment to global norms, and the political, socioeconomic and environmental risk factors that can limit response. As per the study, the average overall index score was just over 40 out of a possible score of 100, pointing to substantial weaknesses in preparedness. Even among the 60 high-income countries assessed, the average score was barely over 50.

Scores were normalised (0–100), where a score of 100 denotes most favourable. "Without a way of identifying gaps in the system, we are much more vulnerable than we need to be," said Leo Abruzzese, Senior Global Advisor for Public Policy at the EIU.

Stronger health security conditions are not dependent on whether a country is wealthy, but are driven by a multitude of factors, including effective governance and a strong disease surveillance system. Even when emergency plans are in place, there is little evidence that countries have tested these capabilities to show they would be functional in a crisis.

Besides, more than half of countries face major political and security risks that could undermine national capability to counter biological threats. "In light of challenges in responding to the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, political and security risks are clear barriers to effective response," the study said adding that only 23 per cent of countries score in the top tier for indicators related to their political system and government effectiveness.

Epidemics have been occurring with greater frequency. The 2014-16 Western Africa Ebola epidemic claimed more than 11,000 lives, and the latest outbreak of the disease, in Congo, has killed another 2,100 in 2018-19, according to the World Health Organisation. These emergencies and others, including the Zika epidemic in 2015-16, highlight the need to understand how countries can better prepare to face these threats.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Kincade Fire spreads in Sonoma County; new evacuation center coming up

National Financial Reporting Authority to look into alleged accounting irregularities at Infosys: Govt official

Exynos 990: Samsung's new mobile processor delivers 20 pct enhanced performance

Google claims quantum computer performed 10,000-yrs task in just 200 seconds

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

India is hotspot of world energy market: Dharmendra Pradhan

Global | 02 Oct 2019

GCCIA eying energy market in Europe, Africa, India: Ali Ebrahim Al-Ebrahim

Global

We helped corporates to lower their carbon footprint: Francois Austin

Global

We need a holistic & integrated approach for clean energy: Philip Lowe | WEC

Global

Latest News

Odisha govt revokes suspension of Sundargarh CDMO

The Odisha government has revoked the suspension of Sundargarh CDMO in-charge Pankaj Patel, following criticism from the opposition BJP and several organisations. Patel, who was suspended from October 13 on charge of not executing the Mo S...

Man abducts toddler daughter, takes her to Dubai; Court grants guardianship to mother

A mans abducting his toddler daughter and taking her illegally to Dubai, away from his estranged wife, has invited the wrath of a Delhi court which has declared the mother to be the guardian and custodian of the child for her paramount inte...

ATM's alarm system alerts cops, scares masked burglar

A masked burglar abandoned his bid to break open an automated teller machine at a private banks kiosk near here as he triggered an alarm, alerting police. His crude attempt to tamper with the Federal Banks ATM activated its Remote Monitorin...

Hundreds rally during Zimbabwe's new anti-sanctions holiday

Harare, Oct 25 AP The massive march that Zimbabwes government tried to rouse for a new anti-sanctions public holiday appeared to fizzle on Friday, with hundreds of people turning out in the capital, Harare. President Emmerson Mnangagwas gov...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019