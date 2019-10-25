International Development News
Development News Edition

Airtel Africa Q2 net profit up 78% at USD 96 million

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 25-10-2019 17:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-10-2019 16:26 IST
Airtel Africa Q2 net profit up 78% at USD 96 million
Image Credit: Flickr

Bharti Airtel's African arm Airtel Africa on Friday reported a 78 percent jump in net profit to USD 96 million for the second quarter ended on September 30, 2019, driven by growth in customer base. The company had recorded a net profit of USD 54 million in the same period a year ago.

The profit growth of the company, which provides telecom services in 14 African countries, was 83.6 percent during the period under review in constant currency terms. "The constant currency revenue growth of 11.4 percent was driven by double-digit growth in Nigeria and East Africa, partially offset by a slight decrease in the Rest of Africa," Airtel Africa said in a statement.

The revenue of Airtel Africa grew 9.8 percent to USD 844 million during the reported quarter from USD 769 million in the corresponding quarter of 2018-19. "In the first six months of this financial year, we delivered revenue growth of 11.4 percent in constant currency terms, with even higher underlying EBITDA growth as we continued to improve our operating leverage and a tight focus on costs," Airtel Africa Chief Executive Officer Raghunath Mandava said in a statement.

The average revenue per user almost remained flat at USD 2.8 in the second quarter. However, it grew by 2.4 percent on a constant currency basis. The total customer base of Airtel Africa grew by 10.4 percent to 103.9 million from 94.1 million during the period under review. Data users on the company's network grew by 17.7 percent to 31.9 million in July-September 2019 from 27.1 million a year ago.

"This performance underlines our ability to consistently grow in double digits, powered by our growth engines of data and Airtel Money growing at 37 percent and 46 percent respectively. This is the 7th quarter of double-digit growth with EBITDA margin expansion of over 90 basis points," Mandava said. The net debt on the company almost halved to USD 3,191 million at the end of September 30, 2019, from USD 6,439 million a year ago.

"The reduction in net debt is a result of bond repayments of USD 2.2 billion and an increase in cash from the net IPO proceeds of USD 670 million. As a result, leverage reduced to 2.3 times as of September 2019 as compared to 5.1 times as of September 2018 basis last twelve months EBITDA," the company said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Kincade Fire spreads in Sonoma County; new evacuation center coming up

National Financial Reporting Authority to look into alleged accounting irregularities at Infosys: Govt official

Exynos 990: Samsung's new mobile processor delivers 20 pct enhanced performance

Google claims quantum computer performed 10,000-yrs task in just 200 seconds

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

India is hotspot of world energy market: Dharmendra Pradhan

Global | 02 Oct 2019

GCCIA eying energy market in Europe, Africa, India: Ali Ebrahim Al-Ebrahim

Global

We helped corporates to lower their carbon footprint: Francois Austin

Global

We need a holistic & integrated approach for clean energy: Philip Lowe | WEC

Global

Latest News

Nearly 6 lakh MT of fruit transported out of Kashmir in 3 months: JK Govt

Nearly 6 lakh metric tonnes MT of fresh fruits have been transported out of Kashmir valley in last three months, an official spokesman said on Friday. Terrorists have killed four non-Kashmiris in south Kashmir during the past 11 days, inclu...

Lahore High Court grants bail to ailing Sharif on medical grounds

A top Pakistani court on Friday granted bail to jailed former prime minister Nawaz Sharif who was undergoing treatment after being diagnosed with an acute immune disorder. The 69-year-old Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz PML-N supremo was rushe...

Highlights at 1700 hours

Following are the top stories at 1700 hours NATION DEL43 HR-POLL-LD KANDAGopal Kanda supports BJP, triggers row over his past Chandigarh With six MLAs short of the number needed to form the next government, the BJP Friday was promised uncon...

TMC takes charge of Garulia municipality

Senior TMC leader Sanjay Singh Friday took over as chairman of Garulia municipality in West Bengal on Friday with the party regaining its control over the civic body from the BJP. Sanjay Singh was elected unopposed during a meeting of coun...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019