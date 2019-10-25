Strides Pharma shares zoom over 8% post Q2 results

Shares of Strides Pharma Science on Friday zoomed over 8 per cent after the company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 141.91 crore for the September ended quarter. The scrip climbed 8.23 per cent to close at Rs 372.80 on the BSE. During the day, it advanced 9.68 per cent to Rs 377.80.

On the NSE, it rallied 8 per cent to close at Rs 372. On traded volume front, 5.07 lakh shares of the company were traded on the BSE and over 63 lakh units on the NSE during the day.

The company had posted a loss of Rs 8.70 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Strides Pharma Science said in a BSE filing. Consolidated total income stood at Rs 728.08 crore for the quarter under consideration as against Rs 529.46 crore for the same period year ago.

