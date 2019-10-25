International Development News
Development News Edition

Arvind Q2 net profit at Rs 49.68 cr

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 25-10-2019 17:42 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-10-2019 17:20 IST
Textile major Arvind Ltd on Friday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 49.68 crore for the September quarter. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 56.10 crore in the July-September quarter a year ago, the company said in a BSE filing.

Net sales during the quarter stood at Rs 1,962.19 crore as against Rs 1,792.91 crore in the year-ago quarter. The results are not comparable with the previous year's period because of the demerger of its branded apparel to Arvind Fashions Ltd with effect from November 30, 2018.

"To the extent, the current quarter and half year ended on September 30, 2019, are not comparable with the quarter and half-year ended on September 30, 2018, and the year ended March 31, 2019," said Arvind. Arvind's total expenses stood at Rs 1,900.40 crore.

Revenue from the textile segment was at Rs 1,647.86 crore and Rs 182.54 crore from the advanced material segment. "Expect revenue to grow by about 9-10 percent and maintain EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) margin at around 10 percent for the full year," the company said.

Shares of Arvind Ltd on Friday settled at Rs 45.75 apiece on the BSE, up 0.33 percent over the previous close.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

