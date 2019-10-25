19 companies to get CSR award next week

As many as 19 companies will be given National Corporate Social Responsibility Awards (NCSRA) by the government next week, the Ministry of Corporate Affairs on Friday said. The 19 companies have been selected from a total of 528 entries. Based on the submissions by the companies and reports of the independent assessment by CSR experts, the jury recommended 19 winners and 19 honorable mentions across the three award categories.

The three award categories are corporate awards for excellence in CSR, corporate awards in CSR in challenging circumstances and awards based on contribution to National Priority Schemes. The award for outstanding contribution in the area of corporate social responsibility (CSR) will be presented by President Ram Nath Kovind on October 29, the ministry said in a release.

The award instituted by the ministry is the highest recognition in the domain of corporate social responsibility by the government, it added.

