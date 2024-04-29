Left Menu

NSE to Divest Digital Technology Unit to Bahrain's Investcorp for INR 1,000 Crore, Emphasizing Core Business Focus

NSE to sell its digital technology services business NSEIT to Investcorp for Rs 1,000 crore. NSEIT offers digital transformation and cybersecurity services to global customers in capital markets, including banking and insurance. The deal excludes its digital examinations business. Investcorp has scaled its investments in the technology and financial services sectors in India. NSEIT has had significant growth in the US in recent years and plans to expand further in the country. Investcorp sees the acquisition as a step in its expansion efforts in India and a commitment to investing in high-growth sectors.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 29-04-2024 21:16 IST | Created: 29-04-2024 21:16 IST
NSE to Divest Digital Technology Unit to Bahrain's Investcorp for INR 1,000 Crore, Emphasizing Core Business Focus
  • Country:
  • India

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Monday announced its plan to sell its digital technology services business NSEIT to Bahrain's Investcorp for Rs 1,000 crore.

NSEIT offers advanced digital transformation and cybersecurity services to global customers in capital markets, insurance, and banking. The deal excludes its digital examinations business, as per a statement, which said Investcorp has entered into an agreement to acquire NSEIT.

NSE MD and CEO Ashishkumar Chauhan said the deal is a ''continuation of NSE's strategy to focus on its core business areas''.

Investcorp has been scaling its investments in the technology and financial services sectors in India, as per the statement.

NSEIT has clocked a compounded annual growth rate of over 50 per cent in the US over the last four years by increasing the number of clients across the financial services sector and will focus on significant expansion in the country, the release said.

''It (the deal) is a significant step in our expansion efforts in India and it underscores our commitment to investing in high-growth sectors and backing credible founders and management teams,'' Gaurav Sharma, head of India investment business at Investcorp, said. ''This transaction also highlights our unique ability to bring together our global platform as we look forward to driving international business working closely with our colleagues in the US and the rest of the world,'' he added.

The company's capabilities in advanced digital and cybersecurity technologies combined with its vertical focus in financial services uniquely position it for global growth, Investcorp's partner Varun Laul said.

NSEIT has created a niche through its deep expertise in digital transformation and cybersecurity services with a strategic focus on capital markets and financial services sector, its Managing Director and Chief Executive Anantharaman Sreenivasan said.

Avendus Capital acted as the exclusive financial advisor to the NSE and NSEIT while Ernst & Young LLP served as the financial and tax advisor to Investcorp, as per the statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
2
Vote for PM Modi: He got us COVID vaccines during pandemic, says Fadnavis

Vote for PM Modi: He got us COVID vaccines during pandemic, says Fadnavis

 India
3
Tesla CEO Elon Musk Visits Beijing, Meets with Chinese Premier Li Qiang

Tesla CEO Elon Musk Visits Beijing, Meets with Chinese Premier Li Qiang

 China
4
Unemployment Among Young Indians is Temporary: RBI MPC Member

Unemployment Among Young Indians is Temporary: RBI MPC Member

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024