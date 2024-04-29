Russia Likely Did Not Order Death of Opposition Leader Navalny, US Official Says
US intelligence believes Russian President Vladimir Putin likely didn't directly order the death of imprisoned opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who died in February. While Putin is ultimately responsible, intelligence officials have found no evidence he was aware of the timing or ordered it. Biden previously said Putin was responsible but didn't accuse him of ordering it. Navalny, Russia's most prominent opposition politician, died in a remote penal colony while serving a 19-year sentence on extremism charges he rejected as politically motivated. He had been imprisoned since 2021 after returning to Russia from Germany, where he was recovering from nerve-agent poisoning he blamed on the Kremlin. Russian officials claim Navalny died of natural causes and deny involvement in the poisoning and his death. Putin won a landslide reelection in March, a month after Navalny's death.
US intelligence officials have determined that Russian President Vladimir Putin likely didn't order the death of imprisoned opposition leader Alexei Navalny in February, according to an official familiar with the determination.
While US officials believe Putin was ultimately responsible for the death of Navalny, who endured brutal conditions during his confinement, the intelligence community has found "no smoking gun" that Putin was aware of the timing of Navalny's death — which came soon before the Russian president's reelection — or directly ordered it, according to the official.
The official spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the sensitive matter.
Soon after Navalny's death, US President Joe Biden said Putin was ultimately responsible but did not accuse the Russian president of directly ordering it.
At the time, Biden said the US did not know exactly what had happened to Navalny but that "there is no doubt" that his death "was the consequence of something that Putin and his thugs did".
Navalny, 47, Russia's best-known opposition politician and Putin's most persistent foe, died Feb 16 in a remote penal colony above the Arctic Circle while serving a 19-year sentence on extremism charges that he rejected as politically motivated.
He had been behind bars since January 2021 after returning to Russia from Germany, where he had been recovering from nerve-agent poisoning that he blamed on the Kremlin.
Russian officials have said only that Navalny died of natural causes and have vehemently denied involvement both in the poisoning and in his death.
In March, a month after Navalny's death, Putin won a landslide reelection for a fifth term, an outcome that was never in doubt.
The Wall Street Journal first reported about the US intelligence determination.
